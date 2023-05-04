Sports

For every sport, one of the most anticipated days of the season is opening day. Traditionally, opening day is a one-time event, but Wiscasset Speedway is unique in the fact the track gets to celebrate two opening days to kick off the season.

More than 75 competitors were on-site for the Group 2 season-opener on Saturday, April 29, which included the Portland Glass Strictly Streets, T&L Automotive Modifieds, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models and the flex Chestnut Auto Roadrunners.

