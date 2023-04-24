Mustangs hot to trot in initial track-and-field meet Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Image courtesy of Mount View High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FARMINGTON — It was a fast, galloping successful start to the 2023 high school track-and-field season for Mount View on Friday, April 21 in a meet hosted by Mount Blue.The Mustangs grabbed a pair of fourth-place team finishes, along with solid individual and relay performances.There were two first-place efforts from the Mustangs, including from Julia Richards in the pole vault and Wyatt Evensen in long jump.The girls team scores were: Camden Hills of Rockport 109, Mount Blue 80, Nokomis of Newport 48 and Mount View 36.The boys team scores were: Mount Blue 102, Camden Hills 57, Nokomis 42 and Mount View 34.The individual Mustang girls results were:200 meters — 5, Lucy Dennison, 31.36.800 meters — 3, Greta Ahlefeld, 2:52.82; and 5, Ilsa Petrak, 3:09.71.1,600 meters — 3, Greta Ahlefeld, 6:06.58.3,200 meters — 3, Greta Ahlefeld, 13:42.10.100-meter hurdles — 3, Emma Hurd, 21.33.300-meter hurdles — 2, Emma Hurd, 1:00.45.4x400-meter relay — 2, Mount View 5:13.23.Pole vault — 1, Julia Richards, 5-6; and 2, Emma Hurd, 5-6.Javelin — 10, Julia Richards, 51-1.1,600-meter racewalk — 2, Ilsa Petrak, 10:30.87.The individual Mustang boys results were:100 meters — 2, Wyatt Evensen, 11.85; and 7, Tanner Oathout 13.04.200 meters — 2, Wyatt Evensen, 24.70.400 meters— 2, Wyatt Evensen, 55.67; and 4, Tanner Oathout, 1:02.02.800 meters — 9, Aden Hargrove, 2:41.56.1,600 meters — 8, Victor Ahlefeld, 5:22.85; and 9, Aden Hargrove, 5:38.40.3,200 meters — 3, Victor Ahlefeld, 11:52.29; and 5, Aden Hargrove, 13:03.94.Long jump — 1, Wyatt Evensen, 19-3.50; and 11, Jonas Holmes, 12-2.Shot put — 5, Riley Bryant, 33-4.5; and 8, Cooper Wren, 29-3.75.Discus — 13, Riley Bryant, 63-10; 15, Cooper Wren, 53-10; 17, Leuka Dunham, 52-5; and 20, Sylis Littlefield, 47-10.Javelin — 4, Leuka Dunham, 103-0; 11, Riley Bryant, 71-2; 12, Sylis Littlefield, 68-0; and 14, Cooper Wren, 61-1.1,600-meter racewalk — 3, Jonas Holmes, 12:41.68.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount View High School High School Track And Field Recommended for you Biz Briefs Fighting Hunger: First National Bank Donates $25,000 to Local Food Pantries Fighting Hunger: First National Bank Donates $25,000 to Local Food Pantries THE DUCKS ARE COMING! Mother’s Day Jewelry sale & Complimentary Tea Used Equipment Update: Week Ending March Of April 15th, 2023 More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea at Belfast United Methodist Church Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea @ Belfast United Methodist Church Take a trip off the beaten path! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists