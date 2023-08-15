WISCASSET — Clear skies finally were in the forecast for coastal Maine on Saturday night, Aug. 12, which allowed Wiscasset Speedway to successfully host a full Group 1 racing program.
The events included the Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Minis, Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pros, Norm’s Used Cars Pro Stocks, visiting Senior Tour Auto Racers and the Gosline Insurance Super Streets for the coveted Ward & Sons 100.
Due to multiple rainouts this season, the Thunder 4 Mini drivers participated in two 25-lap feature races.
2022 Thunder 4 Mini champion Shane Webber survived chaos in the first feature to come through the field to score the win over Zach Audet and Ricky Austin. Derek Cook fought through melee in the early laps of the second feature to pull away with a sizable lead. Audet gave him a run for his money which followed a late-race restart, but Cook maintained command, to score the victory. Shane Webber rounded out the podium.
Scott Clemence and Bob Guyon put on a spirited battle for the lead throughout the entire 20-lap STAR Tour Sportsman feature, but it was Clemence who took home the crown. Although Clemence got the upper hand in the race, the “biggest-fan-club” award went to Guyon, who had a dozen supporters cheer him on. He also gave his trophy to a young fan in victory lane. The 20-lap STAR Tour Modified race was not as close as Doug Pickard dominated and won the feature.
Reed Reno held the early advantage in the 25-lap 4-Cylinder Pro over his hard-charging competitors Ben Burgess and Josh Hall. Burgess took advantage of a midrace restart to power to the lead as Reno and Hall battled it out for the runner-up spot behind him. A final restart brought the field back together with six laps to go and Ben Burgess held strong to take home the victory as Reno reclaimed the runner-up spot over Hall in the closing laps of the race.
Charlie Colby dominated the early laps of the 40-lap Pro Stock feature. He persevered through multiple cautions that took out heavy hitters like Logan Melcher, Ryan St. Clair and Matt Beers, among others. Jet Decker tracked Colby down midrace to take over the top spot as Colby began to descend through the field. This made way for 2022 Pro Stock champion Kevin Douglass, who made his move with four laps to go. He made a clean pass on Decker (first Pro Stock podium) with two laps to go to claim another win in the division. Josh St. Clair followed to round out the top three.
Father-son duo James and Brett Osmond proved strong in the Super Streets as the drivers won their qualifying heat races for the coveted $1,500-to-win Ward & Sons 100. They started side-by-side on the front row and Brett Osmond got the upper hand over his father in the feature to pull away with the lead. He dominated the first half of the race but began to fall off come lap 54, where Kevin Sherman took the lead. After a strong performance, Brett Osmond pulled to the pits and lost two laps.
James Osmond rocketed to the lead shortly after a restart. He survived multiple chaotic restarts and fought off a hard-charging Mark Lucas in the closing laps of the race to win his second career Ward & Sons 100. Matt Beers, Sherman and Noah Haggett followed to round out the top five.
Not only did James Osmond win the race, but in a fantastic display of sportsmanship, he and his son, Brett, decided to donate their entire race winnings (minus contingency prize money) to a driver in the field, which was chosen by random draw.
The lucky winner was Andy Kaherl, a rookie in the division that has been racing at Wiscasset for a handful of years. Kaherl was more than thrilled by Osmonds’ grand gesture and took home an extra $2,200 on Saturday.
The individual race results for Aug. 12 were:
Gosline Insurance Super Streets/Ward & Sons 100 (100 laps) — 1, James Osmond, Wiscasset; 2, Mark Lucas, Harpswell; 3, Matt Beers, Farmingdale; 4, Kevin Sherman, Woolwich; 5, Noah Haggett, Wiscasset; 6, Darren Ripley, Warren; 7, Jason Oakes, Boothbay; 8, Kenny Harrison, Durham; 9, Andy Kaherl, Biddeford; 10, Keith Drost, Etna; 11, Branden Sprague, Edgecomb; 12, Maurice Young, Chelsea; 13, Richard Pelton, Scarborough; 14, Brett Osmond, Wiscasset; 15, Sean Johnson, Oakland; 16, Nick Morton, Woolwich; 17, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 18, Chris Burgess, Hartford; and 19, David Greenleaf, Woolwich.
Brackett’s Market 4-Cyl. Pro (25 laps) — 1, Ben Burgess, Hartford; 2, Reed Reno, West Bath; 3, Josh Hall, Mount Vernon; 4, Jack McKee, Dixmont; 5, Taylor Lane, Phillips; 6, John Ricci, Westbrook; 7, Chassidy Shorty, Winslow; and 8, Jacobee Thacker, Winthrop.
Norm's Used Cars Pro Stocks (40 laps) — 1, Kevin Douglass, Sidney; 2, Jett Decker, Chesterville; 3, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 4, Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; 5, Jamie Wright, Woolwich; 6, Charlie Colby, Newcastle; 7, Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; 8, Daniel Harding, Fairfield; 9, Kelly Moore, Scarborough; 10, Nick Calvert, Steep Falls; 11, Andy Gilbert, Jackman; 12, Rusty Poland, Windham; 13, Miller Buzzell, East Baldwin; 14, Shane Lane, North Anson; 15, Dave Getchell, Cornville; 16, Branden Fowler, Rome; 17, Logan Melcher, Fayette; 18, Matt Beers, Farmingdale; and 19, Ryan St. Clair, Liberty.
Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Mini (25 laps) — 1, Derek Cook, Livermore Falls; 2, Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 3, Shane Webber, New Vinyard; 4, Mike Landry, Madison; 5, Ryan Stillwell, Lamoine; 6, Brandon Alley, Topsham; 7, Gunner Josselyn, New Vinyard; 8, Ricky Austin, Norridgewock; 9, Kyle Willette, Winslow; 10, Donnie Fletcher, Farmington; and 11, Andrew Arlen, Camanche, Iowa.
Star Tour - Sportsman (20 laps) — 1, Scott Clemence, Princeton, Mass.; 2, Bob Guyon, Manchester; 3, Joe Gause, Londonderry, N.H.; 4, Ken Archambault Jr., Briston, Conn.; 5, Charlie Lima, New Bedford, Mass.; and 6, Mark Parmentier, Putnam, Conn.
Star Tour - Modifieds (20 laps) — 1, Doug Pickard, Durham; 2, Scott Tucker, Winthrop; 3, Gary Moore, Manchester, N.H.; 4, Alan Zelma, Windham; 5, Joe Henderson, Templeton, Mass.; 6, Dennis Desaultels, Palmer, Mass.; 7, Curt Snow, West Warren; 8, Dewight Pickard, Lisbon Falls; and 9, Art Merchant, Barre, Mass.
Amy Worrey works for Wiscasset Speedway.