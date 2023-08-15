Sports

WISCASSET — Clear skies finally were in the forecast for coastal Maine on Saturday night, Aug. 12, which allowed Wiscasset Speedway to successfully host a full Group 1 racing program.

The events included the Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Minis, Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pros, Norm’s Used Cars Pro Stocks, visiting Senior Tour Auto Racers and the Gosline Insurance Super Streets for the coveted Ward & Sons 100.

