Outdoor

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and wildlife has finalized a purchase of more than 700 acres in Rangeley to create a wildlife management area that features more than 600 acres of prime deer wintering habitat, and shore frontage on Ross Pond, which contains a wild, self-sustaining brook trout fishery.

In a press release from Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, the new parcel, named the Rangeley Wildlife Management Area, is the first to be purchased under a new law the legislature passed in 2021.