AUGUSTA — Spring has sprung and some of Maine's trails need more time before they are ready for hiking.
Many of Maine's trails are covered in ice and snow, especially at higher elevations and in northern parts of the state. And, the roads to get to trails are still quite muddy or even impassable.
Do research before heading for a hike and check conditions. Consider a local trail as one prepares for more significant hikes later in the season.
Spring hiking reminders:
• Always tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return. Should something happen, this will be key to helping the Maine Warden Service and other search-and-rescue personnel find you.
• Know conditions will vary significantly across the state and at different elevations. It might feel like spring in southern Maine, but in northern parts and at higher elevations, there is still plenty of ice and snow. Some trails are extremely muddy and closed to prevent trail damage — research your trip before you go.
• Remember that it gets dark much earlier in the spring than the middle of summer. Plan accordingly, and always pack a flashlight.
• Dress for the weather and in plenty of layers.
• Hiking boots with ankle support and tread are ideal. It is best to avoid icy conditions, but just in case, pack a pair of crampons or ice creepers.
• Be prepared for no cellphone service. Know your route without the help of your cellphone.
• Pack essential items, including high-protein snacks, water, and fire starter.
• Roads may be impassable due to mud, snow, or a combination. Have a plan B, and stick to the places you know in the spring. Save your more significant adventures for later in the season.
• Respect the land by picking up after yourself and staying on the trail. Ninety-four percent of Maine's forest land is privately-owned and more than half of that land area is open to the public. This access is an incredible gift, and in order to preserve it, we all need to do our part, states Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife officials.
Birds
As we gain more daylight and warmer temperatures in the spring, we also are graced with the sound of chirping birds in the morning.
Red-winged black birds, American woodcock, song sparrows and Eastern phoebes are finishing their treks back to Maine from their wintering grounds, some traveling thousands of miles in a matter of a few days.
While these and many other small, but mighty, migratory birds make this remarkable trip each year without the help of a GPS on their iPhone or a printed map, Maine's bird biologists and partners have been tracking bird migration with satellite transmitters and radio transmission tags.
This helps biologists across the country and beyond identify migration routes, critical habitat, and better understand species behavior.