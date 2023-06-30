Outdoor

AUGUSTA — This holiday weekend, the Maine Warden Service actively will patrol Maine’s waterways, to keep Maine boaters safe, and enforce Maine’s boating laws in order to raise awareness about operating under the influence during Operation Dry Water.

Game Wardens will remove boaters who operate impaired, enforcing Maine’s Headway Speed law, check for lifejackets and encourage boaters to clean, drain and dry their boat to protect against the spread of invasive species.