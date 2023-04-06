AUGUSTA — In Northern Maine, there still is ice-fishing opportunities, while anglers in the southern parts of the state ready for open-water fishing
For many anglers, ice-out is a favorite time to fish for landlocked salmon and lake trout, while others wait for the streams and rivers to warm before casting a line.
The old saying that the trout bite when "the leaves on the alders are as big as a mouse’s ear" is still several weeks away in most parts of the state, but for those who just cannot wait, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife have a few suggested places and tips to try in its April Fishing Report.
Additionally, roads often are soft and muddy this time of year. Tread lightly, be mindful of where one parks, and respect private landowners. One may have to wait a few weeks before being able to access fishing spots.
Remember that the water is extremely cold this time of year, and water levels often are high and fast — always wear a lifejacket. If ice fishing, use extreme caution on the ice.
Reminder: Ice-fishing dates
Remember that most of Maine's lakes and ponds open to ice fishing, remain open through the month of April. Always use extreme caution when venturing on Maine's frozen waterways.
South Zone: Under General Law in the South Zone, lakes and ponds are open to ice fishing and open-water fishing year-round (unless otherwise stated in the special fishing laws section).
North Zone: In the North Zone, lakes and ponds with special season code "A" are open to ice fishing and open-water fishing year-round; lakes and ponds with season code “B” are open to ice fishing through April 30. After April 1, once the ice disappears, one can open-water fish on most lakes and ponds in the North Zone.
Ice-fishing shacks: A person who owns a shack or temporary structure used for ice fishing must remove the shack or structure — (1) In any area of the state in which there is a closed ice-fishing season, by ice out or three days after the close of the ice-fishing season, whichever is earlier; and (2) In any area of the state in which there is no close of the ice-fishing season, by ice out or March 31, whichever is earlier.
Enjoy time on the water, and remember:
Leave no trace — Carry out all you carry in.
Park in public or designated areas — Do not block paths or other roads. Be mindful of muddy and soft roads.
Respect private property — Utilize public access sites or areas where you have permission to park or access.
Be prepared — Check the weather, bring what you need for the day, and let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.
Take care of your catch — If you are practicing catch-and-release, do so quickly and responsibly. If you harvest your catch, bring it home.