Outdoor

New wardens

The graduating game wardens are, from left, William Gormely, Matthew Norcia, Joseph Socobasin, Melinda Rugg, Bobby Brennan, Isaiah Dyer, Avery Boucher, Joshua Theriault, William Nicholas, Joshua Lugdon, Matthew Tenan, Kevin Richards and Nicholas Bartholome.

 Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

AUGUSTA — Spring has sprung and so have a host of outdoor-related news items:

Stickers on craft

Stickers for craft

Place stickers on watercraft.