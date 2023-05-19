AUGUSTA — Spring has sprung and so have a host of outdoor-related news items:
Stickers on craft
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife ask people to help first responders by labeling canoes, kayaks, standup paddleboards, and other paddle craft with an "If Found" sticker.
Each year the Maine Warden Service and Maine Marine Patrol respond to calls of unoccupied canoes, kayaks, and rowboats found floating on the water.
Without owner information on a vessel/paddle craft, it can be difficult for first responders to confirm if someone is in need of rescue on the water or if the boat simply drifted away from shore without a passenger.
Always label a vessel/paddle craft with an "If Found" sticker to help first responders efficiently determine if an emergency exists, prevent unnecessary and expensive searches, and enable your paddle craft to be returned if lost.
Stickers are available for free from MDIFW and Department of Marine Resources — visit a local office for a sticker or ask a local game warden or marine patrol officer. One also can find stickers at many marinas and sporting goods stores.
Game wardens graduate, assigned
Thirteen new game wardens graduated from the Advanced Warden School at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The new game wardens are headed into the field, and have been assigned districts throughout the state.
Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso was one of the featured speakers at the graduation, and urged the graduates to “endeavor to uphold the standards of excellence set before you, persevere where others may falter, treat people with fairness, honesty, compassion and respect, and I have no doubt that not only will you uphold the excellence of this agency, you will be on your way creating new standards for others to aspire.”
Joining Camuso as speakers during the ceremony were Maine Warden Service Colonel Dan Scott, Advanced Warden Service Academy Cadre Josh Polland, game warden Mark Hutcheson, Passamauoddy Game Warden Chief Bill Nicholas and class speaker game warden Matthew Tenan.
The wardens completed a 12-week academy that focused on subject matter specific to the warden service, including search and rescue, fish and wildlife laws and regulations, boating, fishing, hunting, ATVing, snowmobiling and others.
The 12-week course is in addition to the 18-week Basic Law Enforcement Training Program required of Maine law enforcement officers. Game warden Joshua Polland was the lead cadre for the Advanced Warden School and the cadre staff included game Wardens Kale O’Leary, Megan Orchard and Chad Robertson.
The new game wardens, and their assigned district, include: Joshua Theriault: Strong; Matthew Tenan: Lubec; Melinda Rugg: Rumford; Matthew Norcia: Appleton; Isaiah Dyer: Belgrade; Avery Boucher: Farmington; Kevin Richards: Patten; William Gormely: Millinockett; Nick Bartholomew: St. Zack; and Joshua Lugdon: Springfield. Cole Nicholas, Joe Socobasin and Bobby Brennan Passamaquoddy Tribal Wardens.
Time on water
Whether one is after landlocked Atlantic salmon, eager to hit the streams for brook trout, or looking for a stocked water close to home, there is plenty of fishing opportunity near you.
Remember the water is extremely cold this time of year, and water levels are often high and fast – always wear a lifejacket.
Enjoy time on the water, and remember:
• Leave no trace — Carry out all that you carry in.
• Park in public or designated areas — Do not block paths or other roads. Be mindful of muddy and soft roads.
• Respect private property — Utilize public access sites or areas where you have permission to park or access.
• Be prepared — Check weather, bring what is needed for the day, and let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.
• Take care of catch — If practicing catch and release, do so quickly and responsibly. If you harvest your catch, bring it home.
Invasive species
Maine has some of the country’s most pristine and healthy waters, which support high-quality habitat for fish and wildlife as well as endless opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Unfortunately, Maine waters, as well as the fish, wildlife, and recreation they support, are threatened each year by introductions of fish, plants, diseases, and other aquatic invasive species that compete with and displace native natural communities.
It is up to everyone who enjoys Maine's waters — boaters, paddlers, and anglers — to protect the waters.
Fairfield PFAS wildlife consumption advisory area
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, in conjunction with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC), issued a revised PFAS wildlife consumption advisory in the Fairfield area that reduces the size of the current PFAS advisory area by 80 percent.
The reduced advisory area is based upon the PFAS testing of 60 deer and 51 wild turkeys harvested throughout and just outside the previous advisory area. The testing results from these animals showed that only animals harvested near the most highly contaminated fields had PFAS levels that warranted a consumption advisory. The deer were collected August and September 2022, and the turkeys were collected over the past 15 months.
MDIFW issuee a do-not eat-advisory for deer and turkey in this 25-square-mile area that encompasses parts of Fairfield and Skowhegan, reducing the former 125-square-mile advisory area that was set in place in November of 2021. The MDIFW and the Maine CDC recommend that no one eats deer or wild turkey harvested in this 25-square-mile area.
This advisory area encompasses multiple farm fields that have been contaminated by high levels of PFAS through the spreading of municipal and/or industrial sludge for fertilizer that contained PFAS. Deer and turkey feeding in these contaminated areas have ingested these chemicals and now have PFAS in their meat and organs.
“We are fortunate that we are able to significantly reduce the size of this advisory area and provide some reassurances to those who hunt in the greater Fairfield area,” said Camuso. “This could not have been done without the support of farmers and landowners in the Fairfield area, and a dedicated staff. We all are very grateful.”
Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been used for decades in a variety of household and consumer products, including non-stick cookware, carpet, waterproof clothing, and food packaging products such as pizza boxes and microwave popcorn bags.
Known as “forever chemicals” since they are slow to break down, PFAS persist in the environment and are found in soil, water, plants, and animals. Over time, exposure to these chemicals have been known to increase the risk of some types of cancer, decrease infant and fetal growth, increase cholesterol levels, and impair the immune system.
Under the leadership of Governor Janet Mills, the state has taken extensive action to address PFAS contamination, including more than $100 million over the past three years to address PFAS issues, including the testing of fish of wildlife, as well as establishing drinking water standards, funds to assist impacted farmers, providing safe drinking water, establishing wastewater sludge testing requirements and eliminating the land spreading of contaminated sludge among others.
PFAS in the Fairfield area were first discovered through the routine testing of milk samples, which revealed high levels at a Fairfield dairy farm. Since that time, increased testing has revealed multiple fields, farms, wells, and waters in the area that have elevated high levels of PFAS.
Questions about possible health effects from eating deer harvested in the advisory area, contact a toxicologist at the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at 866-292-3474 (toll-free in Maine) or 207-287-4311.
The MSIFW plans to continue to work with the Maine CDC, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry concerning PFAS and testing. The department will continue to test deer, fish and other wildlife in the area and beyond, to try and determine the extent of PFAS in Maine’s wildlife. The MDIFW and the Maine CDC will update advisories as needed.
New Hampshire, Michigan and Wisconsin are states that also have ssued consumption advisories concerning PFAS and deer. New Hampshire and Wisconsin’s advisories are for non-consumption of the liver, and does not include meat.
Questions, visit PFAS Advisory page, or contact the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife at 207-287-8000, or IFW.PFAS@maine.gov.
