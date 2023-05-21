Sports

ROCKLAND — On a beautiful day, five high school teams gathered at Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, April 22 to compete in Pen Bay Sailing League’s second spring regatta.

Twenty-two pairs representing Boothbay Region, Camden Hills, Mount Desert Island, Islesboro and Oceanside/RCS sailed in 420 dingies in a shifty east/southeast breeze between 8-12 knots. Thirteen races were completed throughout the day, which guaranteed tired, but happy sailors.