BOSTON, Mass. — Four Midcoast residents pounded the pavement in the world’s most historic footrace — the fabled Boston Marathon — on Monday, April 17, as the quartet turned in strong times among the more than 26,000 runners.
Locally, Susan Cooney, 54, of Belfast; Lindsay Powers, 45, of Rockport; Rob Fowler, 45, of Morrill; and Jasmine Fowler, 44, of Morrill traversed the 26.2-mile course, which began southwest of Boston in Hopkinton and concluded in Copley Square in Boston’s Back Bay.
Rob Fowler finished the course with a time of 3:09:45. He was 6,364th overall, 5,661st among men and 662nd in his division (men ages 45-49). He averaged a 7:15-minute mile.
Cooney finished in 3:38:50. She was 14,632nd overall, 4,685th among women and 1,206th in her division (women 50-54). She averaged an 8:21-minute mile.
Jasmine Fowler finished in 3:48:36. She was 16,603rd overall, 6,073rd among females and 1,211st in her division (women 40-44). She averaged an 8:44-minute mile.
And Powers finished the course in 3:52:59. She was 17,960th overall, 6.629th among women and 1,094th in her division (women 45-49). She averaged a 8:54-minute mile.
Rob Fowler, Jasmine Fowler and Cooney, by virtue of their finishes, qualified for next year’s Boston Marathon, while Powers finished just under three minutes shy of doing so.
Evans Chebet of Kenya was the fastest overall finisher and crossed the line at 2:05:54. He was the first male runner to repeat that feat since 2008.
For Jasmine Fowler, it was the third time running the marathon, while Rob Fowler and Cooney participated for the second time and Powers her first.
“The race was amazing and we both thought the crowd was incredible,” said Jasmine Fowler. “Our hands are sore from so many high-fives and Rob and I are still smiling. It was perfect weather for running and we both qualified for Boston next year.”
For Powers, who has competed mostly in smaller, local racers, she said her first Boston Marathon experience “was something else."
“We runners, and especially us long-distance marathoners, spend a lot of time training and often training alone at odd hours of the early morning when there are few people out,” said Powers. “Many of us seek out roads that are quiet with little traffic. Especially on the Midcoast, where there are only a few of us in training at the same time for big-mileage races, we are used to solitude and quiet and running alone, or maybe with one or two equally-intrepid friends. Family, friends, and neighbors are often in awe and also dismayed by what we runners do: the early hours we keep, the terrible weather we brave, the strange reflective outfits we wear, and the long, long miles of hard physical training. So finding myself yesterday morning propelled along into a literal sea of thousands and thousands of equally-dressed and trained and excited runners to do this crazy hard thing that we do together — it was surprising, and overwhelming.”
Powers and Jasmine Fowler were able to locate one another prior to the start of the race, where they were shuttled from the meeting area miles away to the start.
They arrived on time “and just kept moving forward, leaving behind our own warmer clothing, discarding the gloves and second-hand sweatshirts and suddenly were crossing the digital start line in a crowd of runners," Powers said.
The temperatures were in the low 50s Monday with lightly falling rain throughout. Or, as Powers called it, “perfect racing weather.”
“As soon as we crossed the start line, there were people cheering for us along the sidelines," Powers said. "People holding signs like ‘Punch here for power’ and ‘Toenails are for losers’ and ‘Boston Strong.’ People had cowbells and plastic clappers and everybody just yelling and cheering and urging us on, from the very beginning. Lots of children holding their hands out to slap hands with runners. As we started moving from town to town, it was like moving from one house party to the next, sometimes complete with beer kegs, and often with loud music and plenty of screaming.”
Powers said knowing she had friends and family members waiting for her along the second half of the race “really helped me push on to the end, especially when the going got hard.”
Powers said running early in the race seemed deceptively easy, but “around mile 17, many runners are spent.”
“From then on, and in ever greater numbers, I saw people walking, or bent over, or grabbing a cramping leg, or even unbalanced and weaving as if their whole body was cramping.”
She added security measures, given the fact this marked the 10-year anniversary of the marathon bombings, were plentiful. And a bit jarring, since the largest race she had been part of prior to Monday was the Millinocket Marathon & Half, which boasts roughly 1,500 runners.
“The marathon is certainly a high-density event, and I was glad for the security measures and for all of the kind volunteers who made the entire event possible, well-organized, safe, and smooth running," Powers said.