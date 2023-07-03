BELFAST — As a youth, Susan Robbins called Searsmont home.
Now, after a wealth of years away, one of Waldo County’s own has returned "home" as Robbins has been tabbed as athletic director at Belfast Area High School.
Robbins replaces Matt Battani, who held the AD/assistant principal position three years. Robbins also will be AD and assistant principal.
Her first official day was Saturday, July 1.
Robbins said, “It feels good to be home.”
“The welcoming of everyone back to town has been amazing,” she said. “There seems to be a lot of support, which is great. And I’m looking forward to renewing my relationships with everyone in town.”
Robbins is a 1993 Belfast Area High School graduate, where she played field hockey, basketball and softball with the Lions. She went on to graduate from Springfield College in Massachusetts in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and later received her master’s in education with a concentration in athletic administration.
She also played field hockey and softball during her days with the Springfield College Pride.
After graduating, Robbins accepted a position as an athletic director at a private school in Massachusetts. She then came back to the Pine Tree State and took a position as the athletic director at Poland Regional High School for five years before serving as the athletic director at Yarmouth High School for 14 years. Most recently, she was the athletic director at Gray-New Gloucester High School four years before coming home to Belfast.
This will be Robbins’ 26th year as an athletic administrator.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to come back to this area,” she said. “This job was appealing to me because I wanted to get back and serve the community I grew up in. And I figured it was about time to bring my expertise back to my hometown.”
For Robbins, her goal always was to return home to Waldo County. She even built a “forever home” on Quantabacook Lake in 2017. She had eyed the AD position a few times over the years when it had become available, however the timing was not right with three young children.
Now, with her oldest daughter, Brooke, having just graduated from Falmouth High School and twin sons, Alden and Ben, about to begin their sophomore years at the same school, Robbins received blessings from the boys and made inroads to return home.
“They said, ‘We know the lake is your most favorite place on earth so it makes good sense.’ ”
While planning to attend as many of her sons' athletic events as possible over the next two years, Robbins said, “My goal is to improve upon our programs and make them the best that they can be for the kids that are in our five communities.”
