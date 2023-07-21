Sports

ROCKPORT — Rock Coast Roller Derby was back on the flat track on Saturday night, July 15 when it hosted an opponent from the "big city," namely, the Boston Roller Derby's travel team.

Playing short-handed, RCRD "gave it our all 'till the end," said Amanda "Pain" Fagan, but the visitors went home with a 312 to 62 win in a game at the Midcoast Recreation Center.