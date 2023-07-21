ROCKPORT — Rock Coast Roller Derby was back on the flat track on Saturday night, July 15 when it hosted an opponent from the "big city," namely, the Boston Roller Derby's travel team.
Playing short-handed, RCRD "gave it our all 'till the end," said Amanda "Pain" Fagan, but the visitors went home with a 312 to 62 win in a game at the Midcoast Recreation Center.
"It was a tough game, but a fun time," Fagan said.
The local squad includes captains Lil Space Lazer and Raz McStabz, along with Ashlee, Brawler, CrazieNess, Fish Feet, Gnarwen, Jolly Dodger, KTNT, Lady Vader, Nacho Friend, Nayus Ex Machina, RockSlide, Smacks on Deck, Sweet Lady Pro-Pain, Glitterella, Charmageddon and Bad Luck Baby.
On July 15, RCRD was missing CrazieNess, Fish Feet, RockSlide and Lil Space Lazer. In a game, a team can have up to 15 skaters.
From the July 15 event, RCRD will donate a portion of the ticket sales to OUT Maine. OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities.
RCRD, Midcoast Maine's premier roller derby league, will host its final home game on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. against Bangor Area Derby, in the visitor's debut bout, at MRC. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Admission is $10 at the door, payable in cash or through Venmo. As this is a family-friendly event, children ages 12 and younger will receive free entry. Volunteers also will enjoy complimentary admission.
"The event promises an exciting evening of intense roller derby action, camaraderie, and community support," Fagan said.
"Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the thrilling world of roller derby, this is your chance to witness the heart-pounding action firsthand," she said. "Be part of an unforgettable evening filled with electrifying moments, high-flying apex jumps, and jaw-dropping collisions. Don't miss out on this celebration of our sport that will have you cheering, gasping, and in awe."
Fagan said attendees will, as always, also have the opportunity to enjoy food from local vendors and participate in raffles.
In the spirit of giving back to the community, a portion of the proceeds from the Aug. 5 game will benefit The Landing Place, a youth center located in downtown Rockland. The Landing Place, part of the Knox County Homeless Coalition's suite of services, aims to support marginalized and resilient youth in the Midcoast. Through trauma-informed and restorative practices, they provide resources, guidance, and compassion to help young people break free from cycles of poverty and adversity.
In its first official bout since 2018, the RCRD battled the Aroostook Roller Derby BiohazARDs of Caribou on Saturday, June 24 at MRC. It was raucous fun for the participants and 400 fans who turned out for RCRD's triumphant return to the track. ARD beat RCRD 214 to 122.
The basics of roller derby are two teams play two 30-minute periods. Each period consists of multiple "jams." Each jam is an opportunity for a team to score points and ends after two minutes or when the leader Jammer calls off the jam.
It is legal for a skater to block opponents with their hips, bottom and shoulders. It is not legal to block to the back, trip, elbow, or back talk officials. Players who commit illegal actions are penalized 30 seconds and their team plays short for that time.
There are jam starts, first pass and second pass areas on the track. There are Jammers, Blockers and Pivots. Jammers wear a star on their helmets and are the scoring players. The Jammer attempts to pass the opponents as many times as possible by sprinting around the track and lapping the pack.
Rock Coast Roller Derby's mission is to empower members to be strong, healthy, and confident, while providing a fun, safe, competitive, and social outlet through the sport of roller derby.
RCRD is welcoming to anyone who is passionate about roller derby and embodies our mission statement and core values, Fagan said.
It is a skater-owned, volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, founded in 2011. The group has been member of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) since 2014.
Rock Coast Roller Derby’s vision is to be an inclusive, diverse community that takes pride in supporting one another as well as other organizations within the Midcoast community. As a democratically-run, competitive roller derby league, "we strive to foster a safe environment for members to find their voice and their power, train our members to be strong in body and in mind, demonstrate good sportsmanship, and help further promote the sport of roller derby in our community and beyond," stated a press release from the group.
