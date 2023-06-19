ROCKPORT — Rock Coast Roller Derby, the Midcoast's premier roller derby league, announced its highly-anticipated return with a bout against Aroostook Roller Derby of Caribou on Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Midcoast Recreation Center.
It marks the league's first home bout since 2018, and the event "promises to be a thrilling showcase of athleticism, skill, and camaraderie," said Amanda Fagan of RCRD.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door and cash and Venmo will be accepted. Admission is $7, while children ages 12 and younger can enter for free, which will make it a family-friendly event, Fagan said.
As part of its commitment to give back, Rock Coast Roller Derby will donate a portion of the ticket sales to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Eddie "Nacho Daddy" Baker, who fought long and hard through the darkness of Alzheimer's, said Fagan.
"Rock Coast Roller Derby provided a haven for Nacho Friend and Nacho Daddy and he is greatly missed," Fagan said.
The event coincides with The Longest Day, an initiative that raises awareness and funds to combat Alzheimer's.
On June 21, and the following days, participants worldwide engage in various fundraising activities to fight the darkness of the debilitating disease.
"Rock Coast Roller Derby proudly joins the global effort," Fagan said.
Attendees will have the opportunity to savor food from vendors such as Brother Shucker and The Scone Goddess. Expect an array of treats to satisfy cravings throughout the evening, she said.
Rock Coast Roller Derby is the Midcoast's only roller derby league. Its mission is to empower members to be strong, healthy, and confident, while providing a fun, safe, competitive, and social outlet through the sport of roller derby.
Rock Coast Roller Derby is welcoming to anyone who is passionate about roller derby and embodies our mission statement and core values, Fagan said.
It is a skater-owned, volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, founded in 2011. The group has been member of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) since 2014.
Rock Coast Roller Derby’s vision is to be an inclusive, diverse community that takes pride in supporting one another as well as other organizations within the Midcoast community. As a democratically-run, competitive roller derby league, "we strive to foster a safe environment for members to find their voice and their power, train our members to be strong in body and in mind, demonstrate good sportsmanship, and help further promote the sport of roller derby in our community and beyond," stated a press release from the group.