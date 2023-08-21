Running/Cycling

BELFAST — Exactly 100 pavement pounders converged on the corners of Union and Miller streets on Saturday morning, Aug. 19 for the 14th annual "Bug Run" 5-kilometer race/walk with 10 pounds of lobster on the line for the fastest male and female finishers.

The race, which runs in conjunction with the Belfast Rotary-hosted Harbor Fest celebration — now in its 16th year — was a two-man race between Jeremy Stone of Houlton and Michael Albaeck of Brooklyn N.Y., but it was Stone who pulled away and finished first overall with a time of 17 minutes and 59 seconds over the 3.1-mile course.

