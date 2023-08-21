BELFAST — Exactly 100 pavement pounders converged on the corners of Union and Miller streets on Saturday morning, Aug. 19 for the 14th annual "Bug Run" 5-kilometer race/walk with 10 pounds of lobster on the line for the fastest male and female finishers.
The race, which runs in conjunction with the Belfast Rotary-hosted Harbor Fest celebration — now in its 16th year — was a two-man race between Jeremy Stone of Houlton and Michael Albaeck of Brooklyn N.Y., but it was Stone who pulled away and finished first overall with a time of 17 minutes and 59 seconds over the 3.1-mile course.
Carolyn Finch of Searsport also earned her 10-pound share of lobster as the top female finisher. She finished fifth overall with a time of 19:58.
The Harbor Fest, a weekend-long celebration, ran Friday to Sunday, Aug. 18-20 and featured a bevy of activities, including The National Boatbuilding Challenge, Come Boating! Regatta, pancake breakfast, tours of the Front St. Shipyard, boat-gear swap, community pinewood derby, live music, children’s activities, live music and food trucks.
The road race began on the corners of Union and Miller streets and traversed through the shaded neighborhood before runners made their way to the waterfront and across the footbridge before crossing the finish line on Front Street.
The “Bug Run” earns its name due to the fact lobsters in Maine often are called bugs and the overall fastest male and female finishers in Saturday’s race received live lobsters for prizes.
It also is one of five 2023v RunBelfast events.
The individual 5K results, with place, participant's name, age, town and time listed, were: 1, Jeremy Stone, 20, Houlton, 17:59; 2, Michael Albaeck, 46, Brooklyn, N.Y., 18:46; 3, Nick Black, 34, Linconville, 19:38; 4, Tristan Hughes, 16 (no town listed), 19:51; 5, Carolyn Finch, 40, Searsport, 19:58; 6, Emma Bailey, 24, Rockland, 20:37.09; 7, Jennifer Rice, 49, N. Woodstock, N.H., 20:37.48; 8, Eric Matthews, 37, Montville, 20:40; 9, Caitlin May, 35, Belfast, 20:43; 10, Sean James, 46, Northport, 21:01; 11, Faith Mitchell, 17, Milford, Del., 21:10; 12, Joe Hermans, 50, Blue Hill, 21:12; 13, Bryan Delutio, 49, Scarborough, 21:15; 14, Wes Smith, 39, Searsport, 21:34; 15, Rachel Tulchin, 41, Pelham, N.Y., 21:40; 16, Solomon Nethers, 30, Waterville, 21:41; 17, Romy Carpenter, 26, Belfast, 21:42; 18, Tate Shibles, 32, Searsmont, 21:45; 19, Miranda Dunton, 20, Lincolnville, 21:48; 20, Michael Glessner, 48, Portland, 22:34; 21, Peter Heslam, 57, Belmont, 22:38; 22, Ross Gordon, 44, Longueuil, Quebec City, 22:39; 23, Hollis Albaeck, 12, Brooklyn, N.Y., 22:49; 24, Channing Rice, 14, N. Woodstock. N.H., 22:57; 25, Katie Buckley, 44, Searsmont, 23:16; 26, Aiden Pike, 22, Searsmont, 23:48; 27, Ken Wilson, 71, Rumsom, N.J., 23:56; 28, Max Weinstein, 16, Arlington, Va., 24:27; 29, Joshua Leach, 38, Belfast, 24:30; 30, Jon Marcus, 62, Boston, Mass., 24:34; 31, William Rice III, 15, North Woodstock, N.H., 24:38; 32, Emma Seekins, 32, Northport, 24:43; 33, Bill Rice, 48, North Woodstock, N.H., 24:54; 34, Iva Weinstein, 49, Arlington, Va., 25:18; 35, Rodney Lesan, 54 (no town listed), 25:38; 36, John Mitchell, 42, Milford, Del., 25:51; 37, Kate Martin, 19, Northport, 27:06; 38, Chin Chou, 44, Longueuil, Quebec City, 27:10; 39, Erin Holden, 37, Nashua, N.H., 27:24; 40, David Pelkey, 15, Stockton Springs, 27:25; 41, Holden Beck, 37, Nashua, N.H., 27:45; 42, Rebecca Cook, 32, Waldo, 27:49; 43, Warren Heath, 33, Morrill, 28:11; 44, Kevin Marriner, 53, Belfast, 28:16; 45, Colby Fredette, 25, Yarmouth, 28:18; 46, Cormac Delutio, 49, Scarborough, 28:25; 47, Eve Glessner, 13, no town given, 28:28; 48, John Lewis, 59, Belfast, 28:46; 49, Scott Woodruff, 54, Camden, 28:48; and 50, Katie Glessner, 49, Belfast, 28:58.
Also, 51, Quinton Delutio, 11, Scarborough, 29:08; 52, Juliana King, 62, Belfast, 29:27; 53, Erik Perkins, 47, Appleton, 30:08; 54, Stefanie Albaeck, 45, Brooklyn, N.Y., 30:34; 55, Abby Enggass, 50, Camden, 30:41; 56, Miles Glessner, 11 (no town listed), 30:53; 57, Paula Herron, 66, Merritt Island, Fla., 31:14; 58, Kimberly Sholes, 32, Swanville, 31:20; 59, Sarah Heath, 30, Morrill, 31:29; 60, Jennifer Noonam, 49, Bucksport, 31:36; 61, Kyle Stoops, 55, Winterport, 32:00; 62, Liela Banks, 34, Frankfort, 32:06; 63, Kim Banks, 26, Augusta, 32:33; 64, Melissa Carlson, 44, Littleton, Colo., 32:34; 65, Luke Kirch, 62, Ogden, Utah, 32:47; 66, Tara Weymouth, 46, Wilmington, N.C., 34:57; 67, David Martin, 55, Northport, 33:12; 68, Ernie Moores, 52, Belfast, 33:57; 69, Michael Yoshiyama, 71, Rockland, 34:02; 70, Scott Columbo, 46 (no town listed), 34:06; 71, Larry Merrill, 79, Orrington, 34:18; 72, Dan Selmi, 73, Balboa Island, Calif., 34:23; 73, Tim Freeman, 62, Belfast, 34:37; 74, Abigail Blake, 8, Searsport, 34:44; 75, Audrey Blake, 10, Searsport, 34:50.24; 76, Benjamin Blake, 42, Searsport, 34:50.99; 77, Paula Sawyer, 74, Norridgewock, 34:51; 78, Barbara Brockman, 82, Boulder, Colo., 35:39; 79, Kristian Jackson, 47, Princeton, 36:12; 80, Heather Marlow, 31, Belfast, 36:57; 81, Joy Lindsay, 35, Morrill, 37:15; 82, Beth Stoops, 51 (no town listed), 37:23; 83, Hazel Albaeck, 16, Brooklyn, N.Y., 37:30; 84, Diane Davis, 53, Randolph, 37:44; 85, Amber Nethers, 29, Waterville, 35:51; 86, Barbara Gordon, 67, Searsport, 38:46; 87, Juliet Finch, 8, Searsport, 35:05; 88, Isabella Heath, 12, Morrill, 39:59; 89, Hector Pietra-Santa, 63, Searsmont, 40:00; 90, Janice Clark, 53 (no town listed), 40:03; 91, Ann Selmi, 73, Balboa Island, Calif., 41:22; 92, Phoebe Norman, 19, Belfast, 41:46; 93, Elizabeth Joy, 37, Belfast, 42:11; 94, Susan Aldrich, 75, Naples, Fla., 43:09; 95, Cora Blake, 9 (no town listed), 43:51; 96, Caleb Blake, 43, Searsport, 44:07; 97, Harry Norton-Jones, 4 (no town listed), 44:08; 98, Maria Jones, 40, Washington, D.C., 48:58.58; 99, Melora Norman, 63, Belfast, 48:58.59; and 100, Paul McFarland, 79, Lincolnville, 1:00.57