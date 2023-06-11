SDHS Vikings back in hunt for Class D South diamond championships Jun 11, 2023 Jun 11, 2023 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell Scene from Belfast at Lawrence on June 7 in high school softball in Fairfield. Photo by Mark Haskell