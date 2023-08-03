Smashing good times: Union Fair's demolition derby fun no accident By Ken Waltz Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 Updated 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Scene from the demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo by Holly Vanorse Spicer Scene from the demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo by Holly Vanorse Spicer Scene from the power wheels demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo courtesy of Andrew Flanders Scene from the power wheels demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo courtesy of Andrew Flanders Scene from the power wheels demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo courtesy of Andrew Flanders Scene from the power wheels demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo courtesy of Andrew Flanders Scene from the demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo courtesy of Renee Flanders Scene from the demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo by Holly Vanorse Spicer Scene from the demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo by Holly Vanorse Spicer Scene from the demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo by Holly Vanorse Spicer Scene from the demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo by Holly Vanorse Spicer Scene from the demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo by Holly Vanorse Spicer Scene from the demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo by Holly Vanorse Spicer Scene from the demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo by Holly Vanorse Spicer Scene from the demolition derby on July 30 at the Union Fair. Photo by Holly Vanorse Spicer