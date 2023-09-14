Soccer

The soccer slate was busy for local teams Tuesday, Sept. 12 with Mount View, Belfast, Searsport and Islesboro all looking to put a dash in its respective win columns.

The Mustang boys and girls did just that with a pair of wins over Nokomis of Newport, while Islesboro bested Chop Point of Bath in a road match. The Lion boys and girls, along with the Searsport boys, were all dealt losses on the day.