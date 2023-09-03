It was a mixed bag of results on the soccer pitch to start the 2023 regular season for local squads with Mount View, Belfast and Searsport each beginning its respective campaigns.
On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Lion girls were the lone team to net a win with a 10-3 decision over Nokomis of Newport, while the Lion boys — and Searsport boys and girls — were downed by the Warriors and Temple Academy of Waterville, respectively.
The Mount View boys posted a 3-0 shutout win over Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield — and the girls were dealt a shutout loss — on Friday, Sept. 1, while the Searsport boys were blanked by Dirigo of Dixfield Saturday, Sept. 2.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Boys soccer
Mount View 3, Maine Central Institute 0
At Pittsfield Aug. 31, the Mustangs galloped past the Huskies and onto their first win of the young season. Mount View led 2-0 at halftime.
Noah Hurd netted two goals and assisted on a third scored by Stuart Knowlton.
The Mustangs held a 19-11 edge in shots. Aden Hargrove got the shutout in goal for Mount View, while Cole Allen minded the net for MCI.
Nokomis 5, Belfast 3
At Belfast Aug. 31, the Lions came up short in a high-scoring matchup with the Warriors. The game was knotted 1-1 after 40 minutes of play.
Hayden Brimer creased the net twice for the Lions and Miles Tolliver added one goal, while Connor Sides pumped in four goals and Jacob Neumeyer one for the Warriors.
Nokomis held a 20-15 edge in shots and 3-2 in corner kicks. Brogan McAvoy made seven saves for the Lions, as did Dylan Souza for the Warriors.
Temple Academy 6, Searsport 2
At Thomas College in Waterville Aug. 31, the Bereans went on the offensive and booted their way past the visiting Vikings. Temple Academy held a 3-0 edge at halftime.
Ashton Ellis scored both goals for Searsport off assists from Charlie Lewis and Ravon Carbisiero.
Isaac Traves minded the net for the Vikings and Joseph Dow played in goal for the Bereans.
Girls soccer
Maine Central Institute 7, Mount View 0
At Thorndike Sept. 1, the Huskies took a bite out of the Mustangs and prevailed by shutout.
Olivia Varney led MCI with a four-goal effort, while Amya Braley, Skyla Dean and Gabrielle Finelli each added one goal and Charlotte Hands and Chloe Perry each one assist.
Jordan Von Oesen minded the net for Mount View.
Belfast 10, Nokomis 3
At Newport Aug. 31, the Lions went on a scoring frenzy in the second half and roared past the Warriors. Belfast held a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Alanna Nichols pumped in four goals and added two assists to lead the potent Belfast offense, while Stella McCarthy (3 goals, 3 assists), Esme Deschamps (2 goals), Vienna Ting (goal, assist) and Paisley Hayslip (assist) also got into the stat sheet. Emberli Michaud scored two goals for Nokomis and Sydney King one.
The Lions held a 22-6 edge in shots, while the Warriors held a 3-2 edge in corner kicks. Morgan Curtis made two saves for the visitors and Abby Carron 12 saves for the hosts.
Temple Academy 6, Searsport 0
At Thomas College in Waterville Aug. 31, the Bereans blanked the Vikings in the regular season-opening match for both teams.
Dixie Szabo led the scoring with four goals for Temple Academy, while Madelyn Corey and Mia Fitzpatrick each added one.
The Bereans boasted a 27-7 advantage in shots. River Seekins made 16 saves in goal for Searsport, while Karissa DeWitt made two saves for Temple Academy.