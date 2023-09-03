Soccer

It was a mixed bag of results on the soccer pitch to start the 2023 regular season for local squads with Mount View, Belfast and Searsport each beginning its respective campaigns.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Lion girls were the lone team to net a win with a 10-3 decision over Nokomis of Newport, while the Lion boys — and Searsport boys and girls — were downed by the Warriors and Temple Academy of Waterville, respectively.