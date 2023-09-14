The soccer slate was busy for local teams Tuesday, Sept. 12 with Mount View, Belfast, Searsport and Islesboro all looking to put a dash in its respective win columns.
The Mustang boys and girls did just that with a pair of wins over Nokomis of Newport, while Islesboro bested Chop Point of Bath in a road match. The Lion boys and girls, along with the Searsport boys, were all dealt losses on the day.
The action continued Thursday, Sept. 14 as the Mount View boys booted past Cony of Augusta, while the Islesboro boys battled St. Dominic Academy to a stalemate. The Belfast boys and girls, along with the Mount View girls, came up short.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Boys
Medomak Valley 5, Belfast 1
At Waldoboro Sept. 14, the Panthers defended their home pitch with ease in a four-goal win over the Lions. Medomak Valley led 4-1 at halftime.
The Panthers were paced offensively by Zan Nguyen (2 goals), Slavik Moody (goal, assist), Dima Cheesman (goal), Juan Carlson (goal), Nevan Power (2 assists) and Mohamedi Ngido (assist). Miles Tolliver netted the lone score for the Lions.
Medomak Valley held a 12-3 edge in shots and 7-0 in corner kicks. Eli Pluecker made two saves for the hosts, while Brogan McAvoy made seven saves for the visitors.
Islesboro 1, St. Dominic Academy 1 (2OT)
At Northport Sept. 14, the Eagles and Saints battled to a stalemate after two 40-minute halves and two five-minute overtimes. The game was scoreless after 40 minutes of play.
Matt Britton scored for Islesboro off a penalty kick, while Tim Ouellette creased the net for St. Dominic Academy.
Robert Conover made seven saves in net for the islanders, while “Max Dubois and Gabe Holmes played very well at defense and Eli Field and Jack Moore played well at striker,” said coach Rob Johnson.
Mount View 3, Cony 0
At Thorndike Sept. 14, the Mustangs booted past the Rams and to a shutout victory. Mount View led 1-0 at halftime.
Noah Hurd netted two goals and assisted on a third for the ‘Stangs, while Victor Ahlefeld added the third score and Stuart Knowlton and Abel Grassi each one assist.
Bernie Dodge got his second straight shutout in goal for Mount View.
Mount View 6, Nokomis 0
At Thorndike Sept. 12, the Mustangs booted their way to an early lead and never looked back in a win over the Warriors. Mount View held a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes of play.
Noah Hurd pumped in the game’s first four goals and added one assist, while Stuart Knowlton (goal, assist) Tanner Oathout (2 assists) and Brady Bryant (goal, assist) also chipped in on offense for the ‘Stangs.
Bernie Dodge got the shutout in net for Mount View.
Islesboro 5, Chop Point 0
At Bath Sept. 12, the Eagles soared to a shutout win over the Blue Bears. Islesboro held a 3-0 edge at halftime.
Matt Britton led Islesboro with two goals, while Harper Conover, Ford Glotzl and Finley Conover each added one.
Robert Conover made one save to preserve the shutout in net for the Eagles.
Erskine Academy 7, Belfast 1
At Belfast Sept. 12, the Eagles built a four-goal cushion early in the match and rode that momentum to a win over the Lions. Erskine Academy led 5-1 at halftime.
Miles Tolliver netted the lone goal in the losing effort for Belfast, while Holden McKenney (2 goals), Kolby Caswell (2 goals), Andrew Derry (goal) and Gabe Studholme (goal) paced the Erskine Academy offense.
The Eagles held a 20-8 edge in shots and a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks. Brogan McAvoy made eight saves for the hosts and Caleb Gay five saves for the visitors.
Girls
Medomak Valley 5, Belfast 1
At Belfast Sept. 14, the Panthers scored the first four goals of the game in the first 15 minutes and prevailed by the same margin. Medomak Valley led 4-0 at halftime.
Scarlett Flint led the Panthers with two goals, while Grace Townsend (goal), Kytana Williamson (goal) Grace Havener (goal), Haylee Chandler (3 assists) and Summer Staples (assist) also paced the offense. Morgan Tolliver netted the lone goal for the Lions.
Medomak Valley led 18-6 in shots and 3-0 in corner kicks. Chloe Fox made three saves for the visitors and Morgan Curtis six saves for the hosts.
Mount View 3, Nokomis 1
At Newport Sept. 12, the Mustangs galloped past the Warriors and onto their first win of the season. The game was knotted 1-1 at halftime.
Emily Richards booted in a pair of second-half goals for Mount View, while Brooke Dyer also creased the net in the win. Abbie Golden scored the lone goal for Nokomis.
Jordan VonOesen made 11 saves on 14 shots for the Mustangs, while Abby Caron made eight saves on 15 shots for the Warriors.
This was a much-needed win,” said Mount View coach David Page. :We've played really well in our previous three games, but just couldn't pull off the result. But they've continued to believe in themselves and what we're trying to do and it paid off. Hopefully this will get a bit of momentum for us going forward and the belief will continue to grow.”
Erskine Academy 1, Belfast 0
At South China Sept. 12, the Eagles got the lone goal of the game from Brooke Blais with 31:40 to go in regulation, which proved the difference in a win over the Lions.
Erskine Academy held a 9-8 edge in shots and a 3-2 edge in corner kicks. Morgan Curtis made eight saves for Belfast, while Erin Young made eight saves for Erskine Academy.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.