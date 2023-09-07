Waldo County teams have all been in action on the pitch in recent days, which saw the Mount View boys and Belfast girls remain unbeaten at the conclusion of play Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 5-6.
On Tuesday, the Mount View boys were the lone local squad to net a win with a 5-4 triumph over Waterville, while the Belfast girls settled for a 2-2 tie with Lincoln Academy of Newcastle. The Mustang girls and Lions boys were downed by the Purple Panthers and Eagles, respectively.
The action continued for Searsport on Wednesday as both Viking squads dropped road contests against Shead of Eastport.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Boys
Shead 2, Searsport 1
At Eastport Sept. 6, the Tigers roared to a two-goal win over the visiting Vikings. Searsport held a 1-0 edge at halftime.
Camden Springer scored a first-half goal for Searsport, while Aaron Dean netted a pair of second-half scores for Shead.
Isaac Traves minded the net for Searsport, while Jason Cook played in goal for Shead.
Mount View 5, Waterville 4
At Waterville Sept. 5, the Mustangs did just enough to edge out the Purple Panthers in a high-scoring contest. The score was tied 3-3 at halftime.
Noah Hurd netted a hat trick in the win for Mount View, while Tanner Oathout added two scores. Ethan Goodrich scored three goals for Waterville and Gabe Cedeno one.
Aden Hargrove minded the net for the Mustangs.
Girls
Belfast 2, Lincoln Academy 2 (2 OT)
At Belfast Sept. 5, the Lions and Eagles settled for a stalemate after two 40-minute halves and two five-minute overtimes. Belfast held a 2-1 edge at halftime.
Stella McCarthy and Alanna Nichols each creased the net for the Lions, while the Eagles were led by Mariam Delisle and Allyson Poole with one goal each.
Lincoln Academy held a 3-1 edge in corner kicks. Morgan Curtis made 14 saves in goal for the Lions.