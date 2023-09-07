Soccer

Waldo County teams have all been in action on the pitch in recent days, which saw the Mount View boys and Belfast girls remain unbeaten at the conclusion of play Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 5-6.

On Tuesday, the Mount View boys were the lone local squad to net a win with a 5-4 triumph over Waterville, while the Belfast girls settled for a 2-2 tie with Lincoln Academy of Newcastle. The Mustang girls and Lions boys were downed by the Purple Panthers and Eagles, respectively.