Waldo County teams have all been in action on the pitch in recent days, which saw the Mount View boys and Belfast girls remain unbeaten at the conclusion of play Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 5-6.
On Tuesday, the Mount View boys were the lone local squad to net a win with a 5-4 triumph over Waterville, while the Belfast girls settled for a 2-2 tie with Lincoln Academy of Newcastle. The Mustang girls and Lions boys were downed by the Purple Panthers and Eagles, respectively.
The action continued for Searsport on Wednesday as both Viking squads dropped road contests against Shead of Eastport, while Islesboro — a coed team which plays a boys schedule — fell 2-1 to Buckfield Thursday, Sept. 7.
On Friday, Sept. 8, the Belfast boys and girls were each blanked by Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield, while the Mount View boys and girls were each downed by George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Boys Maine Central Institute 2, Belfast 0
At Belfast Sept. 8, the Huskies netted a goal in both halves, which was enough to blank the host Lions.
Brady Rogers and Koda Knox each scored goals for the winners, both on assists by Sam Gerrie.
Belfast held a 12-11 advantage in shots and 6-4 in corner kicks. Brogan McAvoy made seven saves for the Lions and Cole Allen five saves for the Huskies.
Buckfield 2, Islesboro 1
At Islesboro Sept. 7, the Bucks bested the host Eagles by a single tally. Buckfield led 1-0 at halftime.
Harper Conover scored for Islesboro off an assist from Finley Conover, while Justin Lucas netted both scores for Buckfield.
Robert Conover made nine saves in goal for Islesboro, while Cayden Durgin played in goal for Buckfield.
Shead 2, Searsport 1
At Eastport Sept. 6, the Tigers roared to a two-goal win over the visiting Vikings. Searsport held a 1-0 edge at halftime.
Camden Springer scored a first-half goal for Searsport, while Aaron Dean netted a pair of second-half scores for Shead.
Isaac Traves minded the net for Searsport, while Jason Cook played in goal for Shead.
Mount View 5, Waterville 4
At Waterville Sept. 5, the Mustangs did just enough to edge out the Purple Panthers in a high-scoring contest. The score was tied 3-3 at halftime.
Noah Hurd netted a hat trick in the win for Mount View, while Tanner Oathout added two scores. Ethan Goodrich scored three goals for Waterville and Gabe Cedeno one.
Aden Hargrove minded the net for the Mustangs.
Girls George Stevens Academy 1, Mount View 0
At Thorndike Sept. 9, the Eagles got a goal midway through the first half, which just enough in a shutout win over the ‘Stangs.
Caroline Walden creased the net for the winners off an assist from Corina Walden in the 22nd minute.
Jordan VonOesen made four saves on nine shots in net for Mount View, while Mya Schlidroth made seven saves on 12 shots for GSA.
We were missing three players, so we were forced to move some of our offensive and midfield players back on defense, which cost us some punch up front,” said Mount View coach David Page. “But, that defense did amazing and only got beat by an amazing strike. Their keeper made a couple of fully outstretched saves, and we ended up on the wrong end of the scoreboard. We’re playing well, we just need to get that breakthough win to get the ball rolling.”
Maine Central Institute 4, Belfast 0
At Pittsfield Sept. 8, the Huskies prowled past the Lions and prevailed via shutout. MCI led 2-0 at halftime.
Olivia Varney netted a hat trick in the win for MCI, while Skyla Dean also creased the net for the hosts.
MCI led 15-11 in shots and 3-2 in corner kicks. Ada Curry made 11 saves for the Lions, while Abbie McCarron made 11 saves for the Huskies.
Penquis 8, Searsport 0
At Milo Sept. 7, the Patriots emerged with a shutout win over the Vikings.
Violet Chai pumped in five goals for Penquis, while Addison Conklin added two and Layla Chai one.
The Patriots led 24-13 in shots. River Seekins made 14 saves for Searsport, while Brooklyn Decker made nine saves for Penquis.
Shead 4, Searsport 0
At Eastport Sept. 6, the Tigers roared past the visiting Vikings.
Shaylynn Fenderson, Danika Howze, Dana Fredette and Kearah Barnes each creased the net in the win for Shead.
The Tigers held a 14-11 edge in shots. River Seekins made nine saves for Searsport, while Audrey Andrews made four stops for Shead.
Belfast 2, Lincoln Academy 2 (2 OT)At Belfast Sept. 5, the Lions and Eagles settled for a stalemate after two 40-minute halves and two five-minute overtimes. Belfast held a 2-1 edge at halftime.
Stella McCarthy and Alanna Nichols each creased the net for the Lions, while the Eagles were led by Mariam Delisle and Allyson Poole with one goal each.
Lincoln Academy held a 3-1 edge in corner kicks. Morgan Curtis made 14 saves in goal for the Lions.
Waterville 3, Mount View 2
At Thorndike Sept. 5, the Purple Panthers got the game-winning goal in the second half from Mara VonOesen as the visitors bested the hosts. The two squads were tied 2-2 at halftime.
VonOesen scored twice in the win for Waterville, while Piper Hamilton added one. Emma Hurd and Lucy Dennison each scored goals for Mount View.
Jordan VonOesen made 12 saves on 19 shots for the Mustangs, while Jade Howard made six saves on 12 shots. The hosts held a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.