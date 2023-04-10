Softball

New coach

Belfast coach Kevin Gray, left, and Sophia Birocco on April 8 in a high school preseason softball game with Mount Desert Island.

 Photo by Mark Haskell

BELFAST — The Belfast Area High School varsity softball team will have a new coach at the helm this spring in 39-year-old Kevin Gray of Swanville.

Gray replaces Sara Bryant, who guided the team two seasons and a 3-31 record.

