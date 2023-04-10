BELFAST — The Belfast Area High School varsity softball team will have a new coach at the helm this spring in 39-year-old Kevin Gray of Swanville.
BELFAST — The Belfast Area High School varsity softball team will have a new coach at the helm this spring in 39-year-old Kevin Gray of Swanville.
Gray replaces Sara Bryant, who guided the team two seasons and a 3-31 record.
“I’m excited for it,” said Gray of his opportunity with the Lions. “We’ve got some pitchers that go to pitching coaches that will be coming up through. I think Belfast softball will definitely be competitive in the next few years that’s for sure.”
Gray not only coached the Troy Howard Middle School eighth-grade girls softball team the past two seasons, he also was instrumental in founding the Waldo County Youth Softball League in 2016, which continues today, which includes 8u, 10u and 12u divisions.
Thus, Gray is familiar with the majority of the players on the high school roster, including his daughter, Danica, who also is on this year’s varsity squad.
“Years ago we started this league when we didn’t have anything around,” said Gray of the youth program. “Actually the senior class this year were some of the first girls when we started this program. So to see them grow and start up when we started this league — we just had two teams back them — and then that league grew to 12 leagues at the highest point. I’ve watched all these girls coming up through. And then I got to coach some of them in middle school the last couple years. Those seniors know me from back when they were eight years old.”
He also has coached youth basketball locally, most recently the eighth-grade boys at Troy Howard Middle School.
Gray, who is the co-owner of Kenney and Gray Inc., is a 2002 BAHS graduate, where he played football, basketball and baseball for the Lions. He briefly played baseball at Husson University in Bangor before transferring to Eastern Maine Community College, where he graduated in 2006.
He planned to coach middle school softball again this spring until the high school varsity position became available.
Thus, this year’s freshman and sophomore group Gray coached at the middle school level the past two years.
He and his wife, Felicia, have three children, Danica, Landon and Nathan.
