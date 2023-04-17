Softball

THORNDIKE — The Mount View softball team hosted a pair of high school opponents in preseason play on Saturday, April 15 and came up on the short end of two drastically different contests.

Facing Searsport — the defending state Class D champions — the Mustangs mustered one hit and fell to the Vikings 12-2 in six innings, while the ‘Stangs came out swinging in the second game only to fall 23-19 to Erskine Academy of South China.

Varsity softball: Searsport at Mount View High School on April 15 in Thorndike, Maine.