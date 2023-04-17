THORNDIKE — The Mount View softball team hosted a pair of high school opponents in preseason play on Saturday, April 15 and came up on the short end of two drastically different contests.
Facing Searsport — the defending state Class D champions — the Mustangs mustered one hit and fell to the Vikings 12-2 in six innings, while the ‘Stangs came out swinging in the second game only to fall 23-19 to Erskine Academy of South China.
The following is a recap of the Mustang games:
Searsport 12, Mount View 2 (6 inns.)
At Thorndike April 15, the defending state Class D champions scored early and often in a mercy rule-shortened win over the Mustangs. Searsport scored three runs in the first inning, four in the third and five in the sixth, while Mount View plated a pair in the sixth.
The Vikings were led at the plate by Lily Nadeau (double, single, 2 runs, stolen base), Kiara Krumbholz (2 runs, steal), Meta Wiseman (2 runs), Ana Lang (double, single, run), Baileigh Bagley (2 singles, run), Hadleigh Hall (run), Mia Lang (2 singles, run), Elise Colby (run) and Ava Landre (run).
For the Mustangs, the offense was keyed by Emily Richards (single, run, steal) and Ezra Holt (run, steal).
Samantha Rainey pitched for Mount View and allowed eight hits and five walks, with 10 strikeouts. Ana Lang pitched for Searsport and allowed one hit and one walk, with 17 strikeouts.
Erskine Academy 23, Mount View 19
At Thorndike April 15, the Eagles edge the Mustangs in a high-scoring affair that saw the foes combine for more than 40 runs.
Mount View scored four runs in the first inning, four in the third, one in the fourth, five in the fifth and three in the sixth, while Erskine Academy plated three in the first, seven in the third, three in the fourth, three in the sixth and seven in the seventh.
Mount View was led at the dish by Emily Richards (triple, single, 5 runs, 2 steals), Ezra Holt (single, 3 runs), Bailey Cartier (single), Rachel Benedict (run), Brooke Dyer (run, steal), Esmae Cote (single, 2 runs, steal), Lindsay Reynolds (triple, run), Payton Munro (double, 2 runs), Jazlynn Totman (run) and Jordan Von Oesen (single, 3 runs).
Erskine Academy was keyed by Kassidy Barrett (single, 4 runs, steal), Mackenzie Toner (2 doubles, 3 runs) and Jordan Parise (single, 2 runs, steal).
Rainey pitched for the ‘Stangs and allowed 12 hits and 15 walks, with five strikeouts. Erskine Academy pitchers allowed eight hits and 13 walks, with four strikeouts.