Softball

Ana Lang

Searsport's Ana Lang.

 Photo by Mark Haskell

SEARSPORT — Ana Lang has been one of the state’s premiere softball players the past three years.

Now, the Searsport District High School senior is being recognized on a statewide level as she is one of the finalists for Miss Maine Softball, an award given annually to the state’s top senior player.

Tags

Recommended for you