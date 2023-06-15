SEARSPORT — Ana Lang has been one of the state’s premiere softball players the past three years.
Now, the Searsport District High School senior is being recognized on a statewide level as she is one of the finalists for Miss Maine Softball, an award given annually to the state’s top senior player.
Lang joins Charlotte Donovan of Biddeford, Ella Hosford of Bucksport, Lyndsee Reed of Hermon, Brooklyn Federico of Monmouth Academy and Kaydence Morse of Oxford Hills (South Paris) as finalists for the award given by the Maine Softball Coaches Association.
In the regular season, Lang allowed 17 earned runs on 60 hits and 60 walks, with 300 strikeouts. She fanned an additional 50 batters in three playoff games, including 17 against Forest Hills of Jackman, 20 against Buckfield and 13 against North Yarmouth Academy.
She ended her high school career with 995 strikeouts over the span of three seasons (the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic).
At the plate, she wielded a .620 batting average, .729 on-base percentage, 1.848 OPS and 1.120 slugging percentage. She had 31 hits (4 home runs, 4 triples, 5 doubles), 23 RBIs, 29 runs scored and 19 stolen bases.
“For as long as I have known Ana, she has been very driven in everything she does, especially softball,” said Searsport coach Christin Obrey. “I am very excited for her and her nomination as a Miss Maine Softball finalist. She is an excellent softball player and teammate. I am fortunate to have a pitcher who loves the game and wants others to enjoy the game as much as we do. It has been a pleasure to be her coach throughout her high school career.”
The winner will be announced at the Maine Senior Softball All-Atar Games on Wednesday, June 21 at Joseph’s College in Standish. The Classes C-D game will be at 3:30 p.m. and Classes A-B game at 6:30 p.m., with the Miss Maine Softball winner announced between games.
Lang, along with senior teammate Laura Warman, are tabbed to play the C-D contest.