Softball

BELFAST — Hayle Withee will study forensic science in college, but one does not have to look far — or investigate the smaller details — to come to the conclusion the Belfast Area High School senior also should be successful playing softball at the next level.

The talented Lion, also a gifted vocalist, plans to attend The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. to study forensic science and also has committed to play softball at the Division II level.