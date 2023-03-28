Hayle Withee, middle, with her family and Maine Thunder softball coaches. From left, Maine Thunder coaches Steve Palleschi and Mark Wright, Brenda Withee (mom), Linda Withee (grandmother), Hayle Withee, Bob Withee (dad), Bobby Withee (brother) and Reg Withee (grandfather). Photo courtesy of Belfast Area High School
Hayle Withee, middle, with her parents, Bob Withee, left, and Brenda Withee. Photo courtesy of Belfast Area High School
Photo courtesy of Belfast Area High School
Hayle Withee, middle, with her family and Maine Thunder softball coaches. From left, Maine Thunder coaches Steve Palleschi and Mark Wright, Brenda Withee (mom), Linda Withee (grandmother), Hayle Withee, Bob Withee (dad), Bobby Withee (brother) and Reg Withee (grandfather). Photo courtesy of Belfast Area High School
BELFAST — Hayle Withee will study forensic science in college, but one does not have to look far — or investigate the smaller details — to come to the conclusion the Belfast Area High School senior also should be successful playing softball at the next level.
The talented Lion, also a gifted vocalist, plans to attend The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. to study forensic science and also has committed to play softball at the Division II level.
On Friday, Feb. 9 at BAHS, Withee was honored with a celebration of her athletic accomplishments and Div. II commitment.
After she opened the school’s basketball game that day singing the national anthem, she was joined by family and coaches from The Maine Thunder softball program to celebrate her accomplishments.
Withee has been a member of the Lion varsity softball program four years and was selected as one of the captains. In addition, she also has been a member of the Maine Thunder softball program, based out of Portland, four years.
Withee’s athletic accomplishments include:
Maine Thunder softball: 2019 to present, starting outfielder, .360 batting average, .432 slugging percentage, .912 fielding percentage and 185 putouts.
BAHS varsity softball, 2020-22, 2020-rookie of the year, 2022-selected team captain, 2022-selected to junior all-star first team, 2022-coaches award, career averages: .410 batting, .457 slugging percentage, .960 fielding percentage and 97 putouts. She often plays shortstop for the Lions.
“As someone who’s coached in youth sports for several years serving hundreds of athletes, it’s rare that a student-athlete like Hayle Withee comes along,” said Maine Thunder coach Steve Palleschi. “A very skilled, selfless, hard-working, and energetic leader, Hayle is the kind of ballplayer that coaches and teammates naturally gravitate to and want on their roster. Hayle’s list of qualities goes beyond her abilities as a ballplayer and is quite lengthy; but without question, her best qualities are centered in good sportsmanship, being a legendary teammate, and having a work ethic that is unmatched.
“Hayle’s enthusiasm for her teammates and the game of softball is wildly contagious; her commitment to developing as a ballplayer, helping her team at all costs, all while being a standout citizen in her community will serve her well in her future. I couldn’t be more excited for Hayle and her opportunity to play [National Collegiate Athletic Association] Division II softball. I know she will continue to make all of us proud on and off the field.”
Ryan Sullivan, coach of Maine Thunder and Bowdoin College in Brunswick added: “Coaching Hayle is easy; she is a player who is always asking questions about the game and looking to improve both her skill set and knowledge about the game. However, even more importantly, Hayle is just a great person — she genuinely cares about her teammates and wants all to succeed, and does so while playing with a smile on her face. Hayle is the type of person who will do well in her pursuits as her character will provide her a foundation from which to grow.”
After creating more diamond memories for the Lion softball squad this spring, Withee, daughter of Brenda and Bob Withee of Searsmont, will move on to play for the Golden Knights at The College of Saint Rose.
And, at the same time, start on her future of being a forensic scientist.