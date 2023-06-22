Softball

SEARSPORT — One would be hard-pressed to find a better all-around Maine high school softball player than Searsport's senior fireball pitcher, potent hitter, superb fielder and aggressive base runner Ana Lang.

The Maine High School Softball Coaches' Association clearly agreed as the organization tabbed Lang — who is as sensational at the plate and on the bases as she is in the pitching circle — as the 2023 recepient of the Miss Maine Softball award.