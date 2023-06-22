SEARSPORT — One would be hard-pressed to find a better all-around Maine high school softball player than Searsport's senior fireball pitcher, potent hitter, superb fielder and aggressive base runner Ana Lang.
The Maine High School Softball Coaches' Association clearly agreed as the organization tabbed Lang — who is as sensational at the plate and on the bases as she is in the pitching circle — as the 2023 recepient of the Miss Maine Softball award.
The award is given annually to the state’s top high school senior softball player. Lang was announced as the winner between the Classes C/D and A/B senior all-star games on Wednesday, June 21 at St. Joseph’s College in Standish.
Lang beat Charlotte Donovan of Biddeford, Ella Hosford of Bucksport, Lyndsee Reed of Hermon, Brooklyn Federico of Monmouth Academy and Kaydence Morse of Oxford Hills (South Paris) for the coveted award.
In the circle, Lang struck out 300 batters in the regular season and 50 more in three playoff games, including 17 against Forest Hills of Jackman, 20 against Buckfield and 13 against North Yarmouth Academy. She had a microscopic 0.96 earned-run average and allowed 17 earned runs on 60 hits and 60 walks.
At the plate, she wielded a .620 batting average, .729 on-base percentage, 1.848 OPS and 1.120 slugging percentage. She had 31 hits (4 home runs, 4 triples, 5 doubles), 23 RBIs, 29 runs and 19 stolen bases.
Lang ended her high school career with 995 strikeouts over three seasons, after losing her freshman campaign due to the pandemic.
She experienced a bundle of no-hitters in her career.
Thus, in three full seasons, Lang led the Vikings to back-to-back state Class D titles in 2021 and 2022 before winning Miss Maine Softball in 2023.