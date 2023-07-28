BELFAST — The 2023 season will mark the 50th anniversary of field hockey at Belfast Area High School.
In that span, hundreds of teenage girls have donned the Belfast blue-and-gold and have been integral to the longstanding, high-level success of the stick program.
And with that milestone comes a celebration of the program’s half-century of athletic excellence as BAHS will honor many of its former players with an alumni game, set for Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at the school’s field hockey field.
Varsity coach Jan Holmes-Jackson said the majority of the school’s 1973 team will be in attendance, along with her father and longtime Lion coach Allen Holmes, who started the program.
Holmes coached the field hockey team the first 40 years and retired at the conclusion of the 2012 season. Holmes is one of only a handful of high school coaches statewide to earn more than 400 career wins as he retired with a record of 433-162-43 (.728 winning percentage), 13 regional championships and seven state Class B titles.
Holmes-Jackson also has a passion for the game. She has coached high school field hockey 27 years, including the past 10 with the Lions. She has more than 200 career coaching victories. She also played for the Lions for her dad.
Amazingly, the father and daughter have combined to win more than 600 high school field hockey games.
Holmes said the word most associated with the Lion stick program would be “consistency.”
“We try to do everything the same way each time we have contact with the girls,” he said. “And I’ve been very fortunate to have former players in those roles [coaching].”
While he retired from the varsity at the conclusion of the 2012 season, Holmes continues to coach a youth travel team in the fall and has done so since stepping down.
“When I started in ’73 I didn’t have an assistant coach,” he said. “It was just me. So I did varsity, jayvee and I also did some youth programs knowing that we had to get everybody on board as quickly as possible. Me included. And I’ve stayed with that all 50 years.”
Another word Holmes’ often uses in relation to the program is “fortunate.”
“I’m very fortunate that Jan has stepped in and maintained a high standard with the girls,” he said of his daughter. “They respect her and it’s fun to watch them play.”
Holmes added that Darcy Fritz (formerly Darcy Whitley) — another former player — “has been a tremendous help” to the program for the past 25 years.
“She helps whenever we need her,” he said. “She’s there for Thursday night practices in the summer and when Jan runs her K-8 program in the spring at the Y. And she’s with me on the travel team in the fall.”
The players from the ’73 team will all be announced and given the opportunity to speak about their experiences on the field hockey field. Other alumni in attendance also will be announced.
The players will then take part in an alumni game, with perhaps stick, skill and aerial competitions mixed in.
Holmes said he is excited to reconnect with his former players.
“It should be a pretty good reunion. I’m hoping I can remember their names. That’s the pressure I’m facing. Faces change and all kinds of things can happen. I think I can remember most of them.”
The 50th anniversary celebration will continue two weeks later, with cake and slideshow in the BAHS cafeteria, on Thursday, Aug. 31 following the team’s regular-season home-opener with Oceanside of Rockland.