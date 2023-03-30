Stone cold fun: One final icy smooth night of curling By Ken Waltz Ken Waltz Sports Editor Author email Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Updated 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Paul Kluger, middle, watches his stone slide down the ice as sweepers Ray St. Onge, left, and Scott Conner prepare to help its progress on March 29 at the Belfast Curling Club. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from curling on March 29 in Belfast. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from curling on March 29 in Belfast. Photo by Ken Waltz Scene from curling on March 29 in Belfast. Photo by Ken Waltz