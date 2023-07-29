Summer splash: Hobbs Pond Swim makes waves Aug. 12 Jul 29, 2023 Jul 29, 2023 Updated Jul 29, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Swimming Spotters in kayaks during a past Hobbs Pond Swim. Photo by Ken Waltz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HOPE — The 32nd annual Hobbs Pond Swim will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m.The friendly, community swim is free and open to all.The event, at Hope Town Beach on Pond Road off Barnestown Road, is about a half-mile swim in warm, shallow water. Walking is permitted.Timing is done if requested.Sign-up and pre-event conversation begins at 9:30 a.m.Follow home-made signs from Hope Corner, Rts. 105 and 235 or Barnestown Road.Free post-swim snacks and drinks at Hope General Store. For a more serious lunch, bring something to share.For more information, email Ruth Jahn at r.jahn3@gmail.com, Damon McClure at damon@hopegeneral.com, Jennifer Goodman at goodmanrichards@comcast.net, Hannah Ives at hannahives1@gmail.com or Bill and Judith Jones at jdjones@tidewater.net.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hobbs Pond Swim Adult Sports Youth Sports Recommended for you Biz Briefs Become a Strand Member! Discounted Met Opera tickets, film tickets and more! Join Us! Museum to Feature Schierholt’s Documentary on Rockland’s Maritime Heritage Penquis CEO Receives National Award Musicians Geoff Kaufman and Gabriel Donohue Headline Museum’s Upcoming Weekend of Music Dressing down benefits Union’s Aging in Place More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers We’ve got the gift your looking for… Shopping on Mill St brings many joy! Time for trip off the beaten path! Maine Made Products are all we carry! 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA (1954) Aug. 11 at the Strand Theatre’s Sea Story Sea-lebration! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists