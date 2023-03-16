Swimming

BATH — The Waldo County YMCA Bluefish participated in the state swim championships Friday through Sunday, March 10-12 at the Bath Area Family YMCA, an event that saw a handful of area swimmers end their days with strong individual times and the boys nab a top-eight team finish.

The host Long Reach Swim Club/Bath YMCA won boys and girls state team titles, while the Bluefish boys finished eighth among 12 teams and girls 10th among 12 squads.

