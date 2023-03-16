BATH — The Waldo County YMCA Bluefish participated in the state swim championships Friday through Sunday, March 10-12 at the Bath Area Family YMCA, an event that saw a handful of area swimmers end their days with strong individual times and the boys nab a top-eight team finish.
The host Long Reach Swim Club/Bath YMCA won boys and girls state team titles, while the Bluefish boys finished eighth among 12 teams and girls 10th among 12 squads.
The boys team scores were: Long Reach Swim Club/Bath YMCA 3,643, Kennebec Valley YMCA 2799, Down East Family YMCA 2,186.5, Mount Desert Island YMCA 1998, Penobscot Bay Sailfish 1,796.5, Mid-Maine Dolphins-Waterville 1,425, Sanford YMCA Titans 1,090.5, Waldo County YMCA Bluefish 1,037, Twin Cities Swim Team 954, Bangor YMCA Barracudas 911, Canoe City Swim Club Waves 634 and Boothbay Region YMCA Dolphins 479.5.
The girls team scores were: Long Reach Swim Club/Bath YMCA 1,726, Kennebec Family YMCA 1,507, Penobscot Bay Sailfish 1,161, Down East Family YMCA 1,105.5, Mount Desert Island YMCA 1,016, Mid-Maine Dolphins-Waterville 752, Twin Cities Swim Team 604, Bangor YMCA Barracudas 560, Sanford YMCA Titans 537.5, Waldo County YMCA Bluefish 358, Canoe City Swim Club Waves 305 and Boothbay Region YMCA Dolphins 262.
The individual Bluefish results included:
Girls
200 freestyle (senior) — 15, Kalli Daley, 2:22.75.
200 free (13-14) — 21, Cassie Young, 2:41.87.
200 individual medley (senior) — 12, Mia Winslow, 2:39.40.
50 free (senior) — 15, Danielle Hicock, 27.18.
50 free (13-14) — 11, Greta Graf, 28.38; 19, Kate Lemon, 30.28; and 28, Adeline Braga, 31.97.
100 butterfly (senior) — 19, Eliza Barrett, 1:16.23; and 21, Kalli Daley, 1:17.89.
100 fly (13-14) — 17, Cassie Young, 1:35.32.
100 free — 10, Danielle Hicock, 59.12.
100 free (13-14) — 18, Adeline Braga, 1:11.64.
100 backstroke (13-14) — 10, Greta Graf, 1:09.69.
100 back — 15, Mia Winslow, 1:09.98.
100 breaststroke (13-14) — 13, Kate Lemon, 1:29.54.
100 breast (senior) — 14, Eliza Barrett, 1:26.51.
200 free relay (13-14) — 7, Waldo County (Cassie Young, Adeline Braga, Kate Lemon, Greta Graf), 2:06.10.
200 FR (senior) — 7, Waldo County (Danielle Hicock, Eliza Barrett, Kalli Daley, Mia Winslow), 1:54.95.
200 medley relay (9-10) — 7, Waldo County (Mika Raymond, Molly Moitoso, Mackenzie Cook, Melina Dionne), 3:00.59.
100 individual medley (9-10) — 14, Molly Moitoso, 1:41.57.
50 free (9-10) — 5, Mackenzie Cook, 34.84; 15, Elena Sommer, 38.63; 19, Mika Raymond, 40.08; 22, Hazel Lhuillier, 40.41; 24, Melina Dionne, 40.54; 48, Opal Densmore, 45.10; 49, Natalie Young, 45.27; 69, Clara Bluhm, 50.97; and 87, Scarlett Smith, 1:01.15.
100 free (9-10) — 5, Mackenzie Cook, 1:21.74; 11, Elena Sommer, 1:28.59; 14, Mika Raymond, 1:32.23; and 26, Clara Bluhn, 1:59.62.
50 back (9-10) — 20, Melina Dionne, 46.65; 22, Hazel Lhuillier, 47.06; 46, Opal Dinsmore, 54.96; 54, Natalie Young, 57.32; 55, Clara Bluhm, 58.00; and 72, Scarlett Smith, WC, 1:07.54.
50 breast (9-10) — 16, Molly Moitoso, 55.66.
200 FR (9-10) — 9, Waldo County (Hazel Lhuillier, Elena Sommer, Opal Densmore, Natalie Young), 2:59.21.
25 free (U8) — 25, Olivia Sommer, 28.09.
25 breast (U8) — 9, Olivia Sommer, 33.95
25 back (U8) — 24, Olivia Sommer, 29.69.
200 MR (11-12) — 9, Waldo County (May Van Capels, Avery Mailloux, Abby Frazee, Vera Rogals), 3:06.53.
200 free (11-12) — 4, Emelia Moitoso, 2:20.14.
50 free (11-12) — 25, Abby Frazee, 34.11; 48, Vera Rogals, 42.29; and 51, Avery Mailloux, 43.04.
100 free (11-12) — 5, Emelia Moitoso, 1:03.23.
50 back (11-12) — 27, May Van Capels, 46.31.
50 breast (11-12) — 4, Emelia Moitoso, 38.57.
Boys
200 medley relay (11-12) — 5, Waldo County (Chamberlain Coombs, Lucien Densmore, Levi Marriner, Alexander Young), 2:25.92.
200 MR (9-10) — 4, Emery Lister, Beven Noyes, Quinn Coleman, John Wagner), 3:07.52.
50 freestyle (9-10) — 4, Quinn Coleman, 34.15; 11, Emery Lister, 38.53; 18, John Wagner, 40.66; 33, Evan Allen, 51.38; 38, Matthew Wisniewski, 56.91; and 43, Owen Guy, 1:02.38.
50 free (11-12) — 4, Alexander Young, 28.14; 7, Levi Marriner, 29.97; and 42, Jameson LaMaster, 1:40.01.
50 butterfly (11-12) — 9, Alexander Young, 37.90; and 21, Kale Cushman, 51.48.
100 free (9-10) — 4, Quinn Coleman, 1:15.65; 10, John Wagner, 1:24.92; and 21, Matthew Wisniewski, 2:05.26.
100 free (11-12) — 3, Levi Marriner, 1:05.62; and 11, Kale Cushman, 1:20.99.
50 backstroke (9-10) — 6, Emery Lister, 43.52; 14, Beven Noyes, 47.32; 27, Evan Allen, 1:00.59; and 33, Owen Guy, 1:07.95.
50 back (11-12) — 6, Chamberlain Coombs, 37.86; and 36, Jameson LaMaster, 1:21.88.
50 breaststroke (11-12) — 16, Lucien Dinsmore, 43.50.
200 free relay (9-10) — 10, Waldo County (Beven Noyes, Evan Allen, Matthew Wisniewski, Owen Guy), 3:37.98.
200 FR (11-12) — 11, Waldo County (Chamberlain Coombs, Lucien Densmore, Kale Cushman, Jameson LaMaster), 3:14.98.
200 free (senior) — 6, Matthew Levesque, 1:58.81; and 10, Sebastian Krumbholz, 2:00.68.
200 free (13-14) — 4, Owen Tomalty, 2:15.50; and 8, Landon Coombs, 2:32.57.
200 individual medley (senior) — 9, Joe Lemon, 2:23.62.
200 IM (13-14) — 7, Connor Wood, 2:51.63.
50 free (senior) — 8, Brigham Graf, 22.51.
50 free (13-14) — 10, Ian Lucas, 27.53.
100 fly (senior) — 10, Adam Tomalty, 59.17.
100 fly (13-14) — 6, Connor Wood, 1:16.61; and 7, Carter Raymond, 1:24.90.
100 free (senior) — 5, Brigham Graf, 50.01; 10, Sebastian Krumbholz, 53.28; and 16, Joe Lemon, 56.25.
100 free (13-14) — 8, Ian Lucas, 1:00.45; and 9, Owen Tomalty, 1:00.73.
500 free (senior) — 9, Matthew Levesque, 5:38.05.
100 back (13-14) — 8, Landon Coombs, 1:19.21.
100 back (senior) — 17, Joe Lemon, 1:05.69.
100 breast (13-14) — 14, Carter Raymond, 1:29.01.
100 breast (senior) — 15, Adam Tomalty, 1:10.91.
200 free relay (13-14) — 4, Waldo County (Owen Tomalty, Landon Coombs, Connor Wood, Ian Lucas), 1:56.10.
200 free relay (senior) — 4, Waldo County (Brigham Graf, Matthew Levesque, Adam Tomalty, Sebastian Krumbholz), 1:37.49.
25 free (U8) — 2, Gus Macleod, 17.42.
25 breast (U8) — 7, Ansel Wagner, 32.76.
25 fly (U8) — 4, Gus Macleod, 22.36.
50 free (U8) — 3, Gus Macleod, 38.88; and 7, Ansel Wagner, 44.78.