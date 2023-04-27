Tennis

Belfast tennis teams faced off with Morse of Bath on Wednesday, April 26 in a scenario that saw the Waldo County high school squads come up on the short end of 4-1 defeats.

The action continued for the Lions against talented Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield on Thursday, April 27 as the Waldo County teams were downed 5-0 by the Huskies. 

Varsity girls tennis: Morse at Belfast Area High School on April 26 in Belfast, Maine.

