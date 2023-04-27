Belfast tennis teams faced off with Morse of Bath on Wednesday, April 26 in a scenario that saw the Waldo County high school squads come up on the short end of 4-1 defeats.
Photos and video from the Morse at Belfast girls match will appear later with this story.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Boys
Morse 4, Belfast 1
At Bath April 26, the Shipbuilders emerged victorious over the visiting Lions.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Zeke Slaughter beat Fritz Bertlesman, 7-3, 6-3; Eli Slaughter lost to Keith Libby, 1-6, 4-6; and Sieun Ahn lost to Owen Hill, 1-6, 1-6.
In doubles, Fird Babaev and Noah Allen lost to Micah Longbottom and Riley Gale, 1-6, 1-6; and Zach Sanderson and Brendan Coates lost to Moritz Sholze and Noah D’Souza, 0-6, 0-6.
Girls
Morse 4, Belfast 1
At Belfast April 26, the Shipbuilders navigated around and past the host Lions in pro-set matches en route to an early-season win.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Maiara Rebordao lost to Gwen Panetski, 7-8; Charlotte Heidkamper beat Leona Croteau, 8-5; and Savannah Springer lost to Margo Cohen, 3-8.
In doubles, Nevyn Harvey and Finley Marriner lost to Nastassja DeLoge and Kim Inocando, 3-8; and Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin and Piper Sanders lost to Olivia Forkey and Sadie Jamison, 5-8.