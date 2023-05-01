Belfast tennis teams faced off with Morse of Bath on Wednesday, April 26 in a scenario that saw the Waldo County high school squads come up on the short end of 4-1 defeats.
The action continued for the Lions against talented Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield on Thursday, April 27 as the Waldo County teams were downed 5-0 by the Huskies.
And, on Friday, April 28, the Lions boys came up on the short end of a 5-0 decision against Medomak Valley of Waldoboro.
The Lion girls also came up short against Brewer on Monday, May 1.
The following is a recap of reported results:
BoysMedomak Valley 5, Belfast 0At Waldoboro April 28, the Panthers pushed past the visiting Lions and swung to their fourth win in five matches.
The individual results, with Medomak Valley players listed first, were: In singles, Isaac Swain beat Zeke Slaughter, 6-0, 6-0; Mason Nguyen beat Fird Babaev, 6-0, 7-5; and Vishal Mellor beat Sieun Ahn, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Gavin White and Buster Lee defeated Eli Slaughte rand Noah Allen, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); and Thomas Bagley and Henry Gamage beat Izik Marriner and Brendan Coates, 6-2, 6-0.
Maine Central Institute 5, Belfast 0At Belfast April 27, the Huskies prowled past the host Lions.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Zeke Slaughter lost to Lucas Llagostera, 2-8; Fird Babaev lost to Brady Rogers, 2-8; and Sieun Ahn lost to Harry Holmstrom, 2-8.
In doubles, Eli Slaughter and Noah Allen lost to Hudson Holmstrom and Landon Ross, 2-8; and Zach Sanderson and Brendan Coates lost to Zane Dean and Cole Allen, 4-8.
Morse 4, Belfast 1At Bath April 26, the Shipbuilders emerged victorious over the visiting Lions.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Zeke Slaughter beat Fritz Bertlesman, 7-3, 6-3; Eli Slaughter lost to Keith Libby, 1-6, 4-6; and Sieun Ahn lost to Owen Hill, 1-6, 1-6.
In doubles, Fird Babaev and Noah Allen lost to Micah Longbottom and Riley Gale, 1-6, 1-6; and Zach Sanderson and Brendan Coates lost to Moritz Sholze and Noah D’Souza, 0-6, 0-6.
GirlsBrewer 5, Belfast 0At Belfast May 1, the Lions were spellbound by the Witches and were dealt the loss.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Maiara Rebordao lost to Kayla Lockhart, 0-8; Charlotte Heidkamper lost to Violet Dawson, 0-8; and Savannah Springer lost to Bella Janis, 2-8.
In doubles, Nevyn Harvey and Finley Marriner lost to Jenna McQuarrie and Charlie Laffey, 0-8; and Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin and Piper Sanders lost to Maddy Cote and Kate Brydges, 2-8.
Maine Central Institute 5, Belfast 0At Pittsfield April 27, the Huskies made quick work of the young Lions.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Maiara Rebordao lost to Olivia Varney, 0-6, 0-6; Charlotte Heidkamper lost to Maria Palamarchuk, 2-6, 2-6; and Savannah Springer lost to Lisa Poletlo, 0-6, 0-6.
In doubles, Nevyn Harvey and Finley Marriner lost to Ava Smith and Amya Braley, 2-6, 0-6; and Piper Sanders and Ludovica Clerici, 0-6, 0-6.
Morse 4, Belfast 1At Belfast April 26, the Shipbuilders navigated around and past the host Lions in pro-set matches en route to an early-season win.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Maiara Rebordao lost to Gwen Panetski, 7-8; Charlotte Heidkamper beat Leona Croteau, 8-5; and Savannah Springer lost to Margo Cohen, 3-8.
In doubles, Nevyn Harvey and Finley Marriner lost to Nastassja DeLoge and Kim Inocando, 3-8; and Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin and Piper Sanders lost to Olivia Forkey and Sadie Jamison, 5-8.