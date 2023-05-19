BELFAST — The Belfast tennis teams wrapped their regular seasons with back-to-back high school matches against Gardiner and Washington Academy of East Machias on Wednesday and Thursday, May 17-18.
The Lion boys earned a win over the Tigers and were downed by the Raiders, while the Lion girls were swept in the matches.
Additionally, the Lions girls were edged by Oceanside of Rockland on Monday, May 15, while the Lion boys lost to Waterville on Tuesday, May 16.
The top two-thirds of teams in each region qualify for the postseason. Belfast plays in Class B North.
The Lion girls are 10th among 12 teams and Lion boys 10th among 11, thus, it appears the Waldo County court teams may not qualify for the playoffs.
The final day for the regular season is Wednesday, May 24.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Boys
Washington Academy 5, Belfast 0
At Belfast May 18, the Raiders emerged victorious over the host Lions.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Zeke Slaughter lost to Max Poplawski, 3-8; Eli Slaughter lost to Coleton Whitney, 2-8; and Noah Allen lost to Ferdinand Johnen, 0-8.
In doubles, Zach Sanderson and Izik Marriner lost to Zach Perkins and Enrique Oramos 6-8 and Brendan Coates and Sam Field lost to Carter Wannemadner and Petro Kudelia 2-8.
Belfast 5, Gardiner 0
At Belfast May 17, the Lions benefited from only three Tigers who made the trip and prevailed via shutout.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Zeke Slaughter prevailed 8-1, Fird Babaev 8-0 and Eli Slaughter 8-1.
Belfast won via forfeit at first and second doubles. Names for Gardiner players were unavailable.
Girls
Washington Academy 5, Belfast 0
At East Machias May 18, the Raiders made quick work of the visiting Lions.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Maiara Rebordao lost to Sarah Moulton, 0-8; Charlotte Heidkamper lost to Nagmur Bolukhasi, 1-8;and Savannah Springer lost to Crystal Kloeber, 1-8.
In doubles, Nevyn Harvey and Finley Marriner lost to Cora Sanchez and Olivia Jorgensen, 0-8; and Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin and Piper Sanders lost to Abby Fitzhenry and Taylor MacDonald, 1-8.
Gardiner 4, Belfast 1
At Gardiner May 17, the Tigers roared to a late-season win over the Lions.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Charlotte Heidkamper lost to Haylie Peacock, 0-6, 0-6; Nevyn Harvey lost to Ally Foust, 0-6, 1-6; and Finley Marriner lost to Morgan Miller 4-6, 6-6(3-7).
In doubles, Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin and Piper Sanders lost to Gigi Grant and Cassidy Clark, 2-6, 1-6; and Martina Navarro and Sophia Taylor beat Sage Sculli and Madeline Seed, 6-4, 6-1.
Oceanside 3, Belfast 2
At Rockland May 15, the Mariners edged the Lions and netted their first win of the season.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Maiara Rebordao lost to Ava Carpenter, 0-8; Charlotte Heidkamper lost to Alyssa Griffin, 2-8;and Savannah Springer lost to Ella Russomano, 4-8.
In doubles, Nevyn Harvey and Finley Marriner beat Scout Bookham and Elizabeth Everett, 8-2; and Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin and Piper Sanders beat Isabelle Tyler and Estelle Chase, 8-2.