BELFAST — New Belfast Area High School girls tennis coach David Balicki put it quite succinctly: “The key is to have fun. Tennis is a fun game.”
The 52-year-old Balicki hopes to instill that in his young roster in 2023, as 15 players look to put their best foot foward to make a racket on the courts.
“I’m extremely humbled and fortunate,” the new coach said. “Anything I’m giving these young ladies and [athletic director] Matt [Battani] and the school, I’m getting back tenfold. I love the game of tennis. It’s getting me more involved and back to playing myself. The racket has been in the closet for a long time and I couldn’t be more excited about this year and the future.”
Balicki is a 1988 graduate of Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Md., where he played baseball and tennis.
He went on to attend the University of Delaware, where he graduated in 1993 with a degree in history.
For Balicki, who also has coached Little League in the past, it is his first varsity coaching job.
Interestingly enough, his journey to tennis was a fortuitous one as he was a longtime baseball player until his junior year of high school.
“I was a varsity pitcher my freshman and sophomore year and my junior year, I didn’t make the team,” he said. “So I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’ So I ended up going out for tennis. When I started I was spraying balls everywhere and then junior year I was team MVP and senior year I was captain.”
He said it is that lesson he most instills to the young athletes. Namely, it is never too late to pick up a racket and take a swing.
“I’m just trying to instill the passion and love for it because it’s something you can play the rest of your life,” he said. “All skill levels, all ages and all capabilities can grab a racket and a ball and try and hit it back and forth.”
He said he recalled playing tennis with his father every night once he pivoted to tennis and remembered "not having much of a backhand.”
“But I hustled, I ran around with my forehand and beat many kids who were far better than me,” he said. “It was just determination. And obviously I got better.”
He said he is excited to have “the opportunity to try and establish a program here at Belfast.”
“We’ve got some girls that are younger that we’re instilling some skills in as we try and establish a program here," he said.
Balicki has two children, Casey and Brody, the former of which is a senior on the boys tennis team.
He is a compliance officer at Straight Up Care LLC, which is a web-based app that provides training, administrative and compliant tools required for peer specialists.