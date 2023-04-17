BELFAST — The Belfast tennis teams swung into the 2023 high school seasons on Thursday and Friday, April 13-14 with a pair of matches against Waterville.
The Lions came up short against the talented Purple Panthers as the boys fell 5-0 at home on Thursday and the girls by the same score on the road on Friday.
The opponents played eight-game pro sets.
Watch video below and click through photos above.
The following is a recap of the matches:
Boys tennis
Waterville 5, Belfast 0
At Belfast April 13, the Purple Panthers prowled past the Lions in the regular-season opener for the squads.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Zeke Slaughter lost to Logan Tardif, 8-0; Fird Babaev lost to Cole Bazakas, 8-3; and Eli Slaughter lost to Nick Poulin, 8-0.
In doubles, Zach Sanderson and Noah Allen lost to Asher Grazulis and Sauya Arharya, 8-0; and Vadym Musiienko and Brendan Coates lost to Colby Tardif and Trevor Tardif, 8-0.
Girls tennis
Waterville 5, Belfast 0
At Waterville April 14, the Purple Panthers made quick work of the Lions and emerged with the shutout victory.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Maiara Rebordao lost to Karin Zimba, 8-0; Charlotte Heidkamper lost to Allie Anich, 8-0; and Savannah Springer lost to Arian Gilman, 8-0.
In doubles, Nevyn Harvey and Finley Marriner lost to Fatima Sheikh and Skylah Talon, 8-0; and Piper Sanders and Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin lost to Piper Hamilton and Taylor Diane, 8-1.