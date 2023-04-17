Tennis

BELFAST — The Belfast tennis teams swung into the 2023 high school seasons on Thursday and Friday, April 13-14 with a pair of matches against Waterville.

The Lions came up short against the talented Purple Panthers as the boys fell 5-0 at home on Thursday and the girls by the same score on the road on Friday.

Varsity boys tennis: Waterville at Belfast Area High School on April 13 in Belfast, Maine.

