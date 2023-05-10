Belfast tennis teams were back on the high school courts on Monday, May 8 and earned a split with Gardiner on the afternoon.
The road squads emerged victorious as the Lion boys earned a 5-0 win at Gardiner, while the Tiger girls edged to a 3-2 victory at Belfast.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Boys
Belfast 5, Gardiner 0
At Gardiner May 8, the Lions swept three singles matches — and won by forfeit at doubles — to shut out the Tigers.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Zeke Slaughter beat Shawn Jimenez, 6-0, 6-0; Fird Babaev beat Keith Riggin, 6-0, 6-0; and Noah Allen beat Eli Robbins, 6-2, 6-0.
Girls
Gardiner 3, Belfast 2
At Belfast May 8, the Tigers swept three singles matches and edged the host Lions.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Maiara Rebordao lost to Haylie Peacock, 0-8; Charlotte Heidkamper lost to Ally Foust, 2-8; and Savannah Springer lost to Morgan Milett, 0-8.
In doubles, Nevyn Harvey and Finley Marriner beat Gigi Grant and Cassidy Clark, 8-8 (7-2); and Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin and Piper Sanders beat Sage Sculli and Madeline Seed, 8-2.
Belfast 3, Oceanside 2
At Belfast May 5, the Lions edged the Mariners to secure their first win.
The individual results, with Belfast players listed first, were: In singles, Maiara Rebordao lost to Ava Carpenter, 1-8; Charlotte Heidkamper lost to Alyssa Griffin, 0-8; and Savannah Springer won via forfeit.
In doubles, Nevyn Harvey and Finley Marriner beat Scout Bookham and Elizabeth Everett, 8-1; and Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin and Piper Sanders beat Isabelle Tyler and Manoka Inoue, 8-0.