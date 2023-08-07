BELFAST — Few Busline League middle school athletic programs have experienced the level of success over the decades — and, at the same time, directly translated to future, more experienced high school teams — than Troy Howard Middle School field hockey.
The Lions have won boatloads of Busline League championships and been the perfect feeder program for the state-championship-driven Belfast Area High School stick program.
The young Lions have faced adversity in recent years, hurdles magnified by the pandemic. THMS has continued to see strong numbers of players, however, other Busline League field hockey programs have struggled.
That has led the Lions to have fewer opponents and no postseason play in recent seasons.
Thus, Lion coach Lindsey Blood has taken matters into her own hands and will organize and help host a middle tournament at the school.
The first “Stix Out for the Season” event will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 at THMS.
Games will be 25 minutes in length.
The participating squads will include THMS, Hampden Middle School, Brewer Community School, Skowhegan Area Middle School and Boothbay Region Elementary School.
“There are many reasons for hosting this tournament,” Blood said. “The main reason for this tournament was to provide middle school players with more opportunities to participate in field hockey outside of the normal season. Another reason was to allow players to get to know one another, their coaches before the season starts, and get a preview of the teams they will be playing in the fall season.”
The Lions, coached by Blood and who include sixth through eighth graders, are Aly Grenier, Hope Reynolds, Adi Sawyer, Payton Swift, Arianna Lapierre, Shannon Campbell, Ella Chase, Kaymnn Wadsworth, Samantha”CC” Cook, Jordan Bowles, Allie Massey, June Noyes, Ryline Mehuren, AJ Small, Brooklyn Boerner, Morgan Shorey, Adilynn Knowlton and Charley Miles.
The coach said THMS field hockey players and coaches are excited to host the tournament a few days before BAHS celebrates 50 years of Lion field hockey, which began in 1973.
Blood played field hockey for coach Allen Holmes, who helped create the program. Since returning to THMS to coach the younger Lions she has noticed a significant change in the Busline League and the ability of other schools to field teams.
The pandemic disruption did not help the situation.
“I am extremely grateful that Belfast has always had strong numbers and I am proud to say I will have 36 players on my team this fall,” Blood said. “Unfortunately, the other teams in the league have barely enough to fill a full field and now the only remaining teams in the league are Camden-Rockport, Boothbay and THMS (Oceanside of Rockland and Great Salt Bay of Damariscotta have had teams in the past).
“This has made it very difficult the past few seasons to schedule games, and find opponents for my team to play. We also no longer have playoffs or a championship since there are only three of us in the league so come the last game, the season is over. If players decide not to play field hockey or any other sport in high school this means they will never experience playoffs or a championship, which I feel is a critical part of participating in sports.”
Blood said her goal for the tourney is to provide opportunities for middle school hockey players and “make them excited for the upcoming season.”
The two teams at the end of the tournament with the most points will compete against each one another in the championship and for a trophy, Blood said.