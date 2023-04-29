ROCKLAND — The sound of cornhole bags slapping boards, as well as laughter and excitement, spilled out of the gymnasium at Oceanside High School on Wednesday, April 26 as the school held its inaugural unified tournament with a pair of area schools.
The Mariners hosted high school unified student-athletes from Camden Hills Regional High School and Belfast Area High School in an event that was sponsored by the Oceanside Sports Boosters.
“I would like to thank all the surrounding schools and our school for participating in this event,” said Oceanside sophomore Bailey Breen, who helped organize the event. “It would not have been possible without the help of my teachers and my classmates. It was awesome to see the smiles on the kids faces while playing the games. I’m hoping to make this a yearly event and make it better and better each year.”
Each school faced the other two in half-hour intervals in two-on-two competition with a bevy of cornhole boards lining the gym floor. A pizza party also was held between contests.
Official scores from the event were not held, but the event was well-received by student-athletes and volunteers. The even reportedly will be held at BAHS next year with the hope more schools will become involved.
“It feels good and rewarding to provide an extra ‘tournament’ for these kids to be able participate in and get to socialize with their friends from surrounding schools," Breen said. “They are such a fun group.”
The participants included:
Belfast — Mila Fensie, Jacob Prince, Nick Dufflemeyer, Toby Jones, C.J. Gray, Logan Sheafe, Thomas Young, Paige Rollerson and Mia Winslow.
Camden Hills — Emily Brown, Emma Deetjen, Autumn Foster, Christopher Genthner, Maddy Marshall, Fisher Thomas and Madalin St. Charles.
Oceanside — Brian Farnham, Deven Short, John Burchette, Olivia Robbins, Autumn Pierce, Aubri Hoose, Bailey Breen, Zach Woodman, Danielle Ballado, Hannah Erickson, Maddy Brown, Shawn Williams and Josh Wallace.