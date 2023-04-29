Sports

ROCKLAND — The sound of cornhole bags slapping boards, as well as laughter and excitement, spilled out of the gymnasium at Oceanside High School on Wednesday, April 26 as the school held its inaugural unified tournament with a pair of area schools.

The Mariners hosted high school unified student-athletes from Camden Hills Regional High School and Belfast Area High School in an event that was sponsored by the Oceanside Sports Boosters.

Unified cornhole: Camden Hills Regional, Belfast Area at Oceanside High School on April 26 in Rockland, Maine.