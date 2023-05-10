FAIRFIELD — The Belfast track-and-field teams competed in a makeup meet on Monday, May 8, an event hosted by the Lawrence Bulldogs.
The Lion girls finished second and boys third in the four-team meet.
Additionally, Belfast forged to seven first-place finishes.
The girls team scores were: Edward Little of Auburn 102, Belfast 69, Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield 59 and Lawrence 56.
The boys team scores were: Edward Little 133, Maine Central Institute 71, Belfast 57 and Lawrence 27.
The Lion girls individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 1, Halle Tarbox, 14.19; 2, Alanna Nichols, 14.41; 5, Jocelyn Valleau, 14.76; 7, Allison Friel, 15.22; and 15, Kaylee Dodd, 16.20.
200 meters — 1, Halle Tarbox, 28.90; 3, Meara Mcvearry, 29.65; 4, Jocelyn Valleau, 29.85; 5, Juniper Fowler, 30.23; 8, Maddie Deans, 31.53; 10, Allison Friel, 31.74; and 11, Kaylee Dodd, 32.56.
400 meters — 2, Meara Mcvearry, 1:07.16; 5, Iris Carpenter, 1:10.71; and 8, Jocelyn Valleau, 1:11.81.
800 meters — 1, Kayla Wight, 2:49.31.
1,600 meters — 1, Juniper Fowler, 6:27.04.
100-meter hurdles — 2, Morgan Tolliver, 18.90; 5, Alanna Nichols, 19.91; and 7, Allison Friel, 20.29.
300-meter hurdles — 2, Morgan Tolliver, 55.64.
4x100-meter relay — 2, Belfast (Alanna Nichols, Allison Hooper, Halle Tarbox, Emma Waldron), 55.73.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Belfast (Iris Carpenter, Juniper Fowler, Morgan Tolliver, Meara Mcvearry), 4:39.12.
4x800-meter relay — 1, Belfast (Meara Mcvearry, Kayla Wight, Jocelyn Valleau, Juniper Fowler), 11:33.53.
High jump — 4, Maddie Deans, 4-4; 8, Allison Hooper, 4-2; and 9, Story Carlson, 4-0.
Pole vault — 10, Kate Lemon and Estella Sprague, 5-0.
Long jump — 4, Iris Carpenter, 12-9; 7, Estella Sprague, 12-2; 8, Story Carlson, 11-11; 13, Emily Friel, 11-0; 14, Kate Lemon, 10-10; and 16, Grace Hayes, 10-1.
Triple jump — 6, Estella Sprague, 27-4; 9, Emmeline New, 21-10; 10, Kate Lemon, 21-9; and 11, Grace Hayes, 21-3.
Shot put — 4, Maeve Littlefield, 25-11.5; 5, Allison Hooper, 25-11; and 16, McKenzie Black, 19-9.
Discus — 9, Maeve Littlefield, 67-11; and 22, McKenzie Black, 41-4.
Javelin — 11, Kate Lemon, 55-7; 13, Maeve Littlefield, 54-9; and 20, McKenzie Black, 34-7.
The Lion boys individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 9, Aidan Davison, 13.20; 10, Miles Sagaas, 13.23; and 20, Theo Bluhm, 15.31.
200 meters — 6, Miles Sagaas, 26.59; 7, Aidan Davison, 26.69; and 17, Abbott Craig, 30.34.
400 meters — 3, Gabe Kelley, 55.98; 4, Tristan Hughes, 59.25; and 15, Abbott Craig, 1:09.71.
800 meters — 5, Tristan Hughes, 2:35.82.
1,600 meters — 3, Will Robbins, 5:14.75; and 5, Alden Leonard, 5:30.62.
3,200 meters — 1, Will Robbins, 10:53.01.
300-meter hurdles — 4, Adam Tomalty, 48.57.
4x100-meter relay — 2, Belfast (Gabe Kelley, Miles Sagaas, Aidan Davison, Kaden Bonin), 50.27.
4x800-meter relay — 2, Belfast (Tristan Hughes, Alden Leonard, Adam Tomalty, Will Robbins), 9:36.91.
High jump — 3, David Anderson, 5-4; and 4, Alden Leonard, 5-0.
Pole — 4, Sam Potter, 7-6; and 7, Theo Bluhm, 6-6.
Triple jump – 7, Alden Leonard, 29-10.75; and 10, Sam Potter, 24-9.75.
Shot put — 3, Damon Neal, 35-2.5; 4, Josiah Howard, 34-7.75; 11, Minh Ha, 27-7.5; 15, Owen Mailloux, 20-8; 16, Steven Degraff, 20-5; and 18, Forest Pitkin, 19-0.25.
Discus — 2, Josiah Howard, 107-0; 3, Gabe Kelley, 104-5; 7, Damon Neal, 87-8; 12, Minh Ha, 79-2; 20, Steven Degraff, 58-8; 25, Owen Mailloux, 47-9; and 26, Forest Pitkin, 36-9.
Javelin — 2, Andrew Fairbrother, 118-9; 3, Lucas Newsom, 117-6.5; 6, Damon Neal, 108-9; 8, Aidan Davison, 98-4; 9, Josiah Howard, 97-5; 23, Forest Pitkin, 61-9.5; 24, Steven Degraff, 59-7; and 25, Owen Mailloux, 58-5.
1,600-meter racewalk — 3, Sam Potter, 11:47.35; and 4, Theo Bluhm, 11:48.62.
