BELFAST — High school track-and-field meets for Midcoast student-athletes — including the Belfast Lions and Islesboro Eagles — continued at a fevered pitch in recent days, including a regular-season event on Wednesday, May 10, hosted by the Waldo County Lions.

The girls team scores were: Belfast 92, Cony of Augusta 57, Waterville 50, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 43, Oceanside of Rockland 31 and Islesboro 3.