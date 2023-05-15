BELFAST — High school track-and-field meets for Midcoast student-athletes — including the Belfast Lions and Islesboro Eagles — continued at a fevered pitch in recent days, including a regular-season event on Wednesday, May 10, hosted by the Waldo County Lions.
The girls team scores were: Belfast 92, Cony of Augusta 57, Waterville 50, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 43, Oceanside of Rockland 31 and Islesboro 3.
The boys team scores were: Cony 126, Lincoln Academy 87, Waterville 43, Belfast 28.5, Islesboro 4.5 and Oceanside 3.
The Lion and Eagle girls individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 3, Halle Tarbox, Bel, 13.53; 5, Alanna Nichols, Bel, 13.77; 9, Emma Waldron, Bel, 13.91; 14, Jocelyn Valleau, Bel, 14.17; 18, Maeve Littlefield, Bel, 14.53; 20, Robin Durkee, Isles, 14.71; and 25, Kaylee Dodd, Bel, 15.23.
200 meters — 1, Halle Tarbox, Bel, 28.37; 7, Jocelyn Valleau, Bel, 29.32; 11, Allison Friel, Bel, 31.39; 14, Kaylee Dodd, Bel, 31.98; and 16, Maddie Deans, Bel, 32.16.
400 meters — 1, Meara Mcvearry, Bel, 1:04.82; 5, Jocelyn Valleau, Bel, 1:07.91; and 8, Iris Carpenter, Bel, 1:08.76.
800 meters — 5, Kayla Wight, Bel, 2:43.47.
1,600 meters — 3, Juniper Fowler, Bel, 6:07.63.
100-meter hurdles — 1, Morgan Tolliver, Bel, 18.04; 4, Alanna Nichols, Bel, 19.43; 6, Allison Friel, Bel, 19.98; 9, Kaylee Dodd, Bel, 21.14; and 11, Robin Durkee, Isles, 21.79.
300-meter hurdles — 1, Morgan Tolliver, Bel, 53.63; and 2, Maddie Deans, Bel, 1:01.29.
4x100-meter relay — 4, Belfast, 55.13; and 6, Islesboro, 59.93.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Belfast, 4:33.17.
4x800-meter relay — 1, Belfast, 11:31.33.
High jump — 1, Allison Hooper, Bel, 4-6; 2, Maddie Deans, Bel, 4-4; and 3, Story Carlson, Bel, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1, Kate Lemon, Bel, 5-6; and 2, Estella Sprague, Bel, 5-0.
Long jump — 3, Estella Sprague, Bel, 14-2; 4, Emma Waldron, Bel, 13-4.5; 7, Alanna Nichols, Bel, 12-7; 8, Anna Ziotkowski, Isles, 12-1; 10, Emily Friel, Bel, and Rosie Brimley, Isles, 11-9; 13, Story Carlson, Bel, 11-8.5; 14, Kate Lemon, Bel, 11-7; 15, Alma Bewsher, Isles, 11-6; 17, Iris Carpenter, Bel, 11-2.5; 20, Tigerlilly Curtis, Bel, 10-4; 23, Emmeline New, Bel, 9-10; 24, River Burns, Isles, 9-9; and 25, Grace Hayes, Bel, 9-5.5.
Triple jump — 5, Emma Waldron, Bel, 29-9; 6, Estella Sprague, Bel, 29-6; 9, Rosie Brimley, Isles, 27-4; 9, Anna Ziotkowski, Isles, 27-4; 13, Story Carlson, Bel, 25-3; 15, Kate Lemon, Bel, 23-6; 16, River Burns, Isles, 21-7; 17, Grace Hayes, Bel, 20-9; and 18, Emmeline New, Bel, 20-7.
Shot put — 2, Allison Hooper, Bel, 26-5.25; 4, Maeve Littlefield, Bel, 24-11.25; and 12, McKenzie Black, Bel, 19-7.25.
Discus — 2, Maeve Littlefield, Bel, 70-3; and 13, McKenzie Black, Bel, 37-8.
Javelin — 7, Anna Ziotkowski, Isles, 69-0; 8, Rosie Brimley, Isles, 68-2; 12, Kate Lemon, Bel, 60-5; 13, Maeve Littlefield, Bel, 59-0; 17, River Burns, Isles 49-2; and 22, McKenzie, Black Bel, 32-9.
1,600-meter racewalk — 3, River Burns, Isles, 11:47.76; and 4, Tigerlilly Curtis, Bel, 12:14.79.
The Lion and Eagle boys individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 7, Logan Burns, Isles, 12.08; 9, Kaden Bonin, Bel, 12.12; 12, Joseph Lemon, Bel, 12.23; 21, Nathan Waldron, Isles, 12.76; 22, Miles Sagaas, Bel, 12.78; 25, Aidan Davison, Bel, 12.94; 32, Luke Neve, Isles, 13.45; and 36, Theo Bluhm, Bel, 13.83
200 meters — 6, Joseph Lemon, Bel, 25.45; 8, Miles Sagaas, Bel, 26.04; 13, Andrew Fairbrother, Bel, 27.42; 14, Finnegan Calderwood, Isles, 27.50; and 20, Abbott Craig, Bel, 29.71
400 meters — 2, Gabe Kelley, Bel, 55.72; 4, Tristan Hughes, Bel, 56.59; 13, Finnegan Calderwood, Isles, 1:04.10; and 16, Abbott Craig, Bel, 1:05.30
800 meters — 19, Louis Outerbridge, Isles, 2:51.28
1,600 meters — 2, Will Robbins, Bel, 4:51.76; and 12, Louis Outerbridge, Isles, 6:09.81
300-meter hurdles — 6, Adam Tomalty, Bel, 48.58
4x100-meter relay — 4, Belfast, 48.66; and 5, Islesboro, 50.97
4x400-meter relay — 3, Belfast, 4:02.68
4x800-meter relay — 2, Belfast, 9:47.41
High jump — 5, Alden Leonard, Bel, and Logan Burns, Isles, 5-2
Pole vault — 6, Theo Bluhm, Bel, 7-6; and 8, Sam Potter, Bel, 7-0
Long jump — 4, Logan Burns, Isles, 17-8.5; and 13, Nathan Waldron, Isles, 14-9.5
Triple jump — 4, Logan Burns, Isles, 38-1; 8, Alden Leonard, Bel, 32-8; and 17, Sam Potter, Bel, 26-5
Shot put —; 4, Josiah Howard, Bel, 34-11; 6, Damon Neal, Bel, 34-0.25; 17, Minh Ha, Bel, 28-6.25; 31, Owen Mailloux, Bel, 20-1.75; 33, Steven Degraff, Bel, 18-6.5; and 34, Forest Pitkin, Bel, 17-10.75
Discus — 1, Josiah Howard, Bel, 113-1; 11, Damon Neal, Bel, 87-5; 23, Minh Ha, Bel, 71-4; 33, Steven Degraff, Bel, 63-5; 38, Owen Mailloux, Bel, 47-5; and 42, Forest Pitkin, Bel, 36-5
Javelin — 2, Lucas Newsom, Bel, 127-10; 7, Minh Ha, Bel, 117-7; 13, Aidan Davison, Bel, 104-10; 15, Josiah Howard, Bel, 103-0; 18, Damon Neal, Bel, 101-6; 19, Jack Moore, Isles, 100-6; 22, Nathan Waldron, Isles, 86-5; 35, Owen Mailloux, Bel, 62-04; 38, Steven Degraff, Bel, 57-2; and 41, Forest Pitkin, Bel, 50-5
