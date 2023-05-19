NEWPORT — Belfast track-and-field athletes finished the regular-season portion of the spring on Thursday, May 18 in a meet at Nokomis and the Lions, who qualified, now will focus on the league and state championship meets.
On Thursday, the Lions, who won the team portions of the meet, earned 15 first-place finishes in individual and relay events
The girls team scores were: Belfast 85 and Nokomis 84.
The boys team scores were Belfast 84 and Nokomis 68.
Next up, for Lion qualifiers, is the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B championships on Friday, May 26 at 3:30 p.m. at Cony High School in Augusta.
The state Class B championships, again, for qualifiers, is on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at Freeport High School.
The Lions girls individual and relay results from the May 18 meet were:
100 meters — 2, Alanna Nichols, 14.21; 3, Halle Tarbox, 14.27; 4, Emma Waldron, 14.28; 5, Jocelyn Valleau, 14.42; and 8, Kaylee Dodd, 15.77.
200 meters — 2, Meara Mcvearry, 29.01; 3, Halle Tarbox, 29.02; 4, Jocelyn Valleau, 29.41; 5, Allison Friel, 31.15; and 7, Kaylee Dodd, 32.47.
400 meters — 1, Meara Mcvearry, 1:04.24; 2, Jocelyn Valleau, 1:06.52; and 3, Iris Carpenter, 1:08.19.
800 meters — 1, Kayla Wight, 2:44.15.
1,600 meters — 1, Juniper Fowler, 5:58.28.
100-meter hurdles — 2, Morgan Tolliver, 17.85; 3, Alanna Nichols, 20.03; 4, Allison Friel, 20.08; and 5, Kaylee Dodd, 21.65.
300-meter hurdles — 2, Morgan Tolliver, 54.41; and 3, Maddie Deans, 1:01.32.
4x100-meter relay — 1, Belfast, 54.77.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Belfast, 4:54.87.
High jump — 2, Maddie Deans, 4-6; and 4, Allison Hooper, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1, Estella Sprague, 6-6.
Long jump — 1, Emma Waldron, 14-11.75; 2, Alanna Nichols, 13-4; 4, Estella Sprague, Bel, 12-9; 5, Iris Carpenter, 12-5.5; 6, Emily Friel, 12-2.75; 7, Kate Lemon, 10-2; and 8, Grace Hayes, 9-1.
Triple jump — 2, Emma Waldron, 30-9.25; 3, Estella Sprague, 29-5.25; 5, Story Carlson, 25-8; 6, Kate Lemon, 24-4.5; 7, Grace Hayes, 21-11.5.
Shot put — 1, Allison Hooper, 27-1.5; 4, Maeve Littlefield, 22-10.5; and 7, McKenzie Black, 17-1.
Discus — 4, Maeve Littlefield, 48-11; and 5, McKenzie Black, 34-9.
Javelin — 3, Maeve Littlefield, 62-0 6, Kate Lemon, 49-11; and 8, McKenzie Black, 32-5.
The Lions boys individual and relay results from the May 18 meet were:
100 meters — 2, Kaden Bonin, 12.09; 3, Joseph Lemon, 12.18; 5, Miles Sagaas, 12.78; 6, Aidan Davison, 12.99; 7, David Anderson, 13.37; and 9, Theo Bluhm, 14.11.
200 meters — 2, Kaden Bonin, 24.55; 3, Gabe Kelley, 26.05; 4, Joseph Lemon, 26.10; 7, Miles Sagaas, 26.29; and 8, Aidan Davison, 26.67 1
400 meters — 1, Gabe Kelley, 56.06; 4, Tristan Hughes, 1:00.99; 5, Andrew Fairbrother, 1:03.06; and 6, Abbott Craig, 1:10.46 2
800 meters — 1, Will Robbins, 2:15.30.
1,600 meters — 2, Will Robbins, 5:57.92.
300-meter hurdles — 2, Adam Tomalty, 49.46.
4x100-meter relay — 2, Belfast, 48.43.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Belfast, 3:51.67.
4x800-meter relay — 2, Belfast, 11:24.30.
High jump — 1, Alden Leonard, 5-6; and 3, David Anderson, 5-2.
Pole vault — 1, Lucas Newsom, 8-0; 2, Theo Bluhm, 7-6; and 3, Sam Potter, 7-0.
Long jump — 2, David Anderson, 15-7.5.
Triple jump — 1, Alden Leonard, 31-11.5.
Shot put — 2, Damon Neal, 35-6; 3, Josiah Howard, 35-5.25; 4, Lucas Newsom, 33-6.5; 9, Minh Ha, 27-8.5; 11, Owen Mailloux, 21-10.75; 12, Steven Degraff, 20-10.25; and 13, Forest Pitkin, 18-5.
Discus — 2, Josiah Howard, 102-10; 3, Damon Neal, 93-3; 4, Gabe Kelley, 90-5; 10, Minh Ha, 66-9; 12, Steven Degraff, 57-10; 15, Owen Mailloux, 47-4; 16, Nicholas Hicock, 40-6; and 17, Forest Pitkin, 29-7.
Javelin — 1, Andrew Fairbrother, 136-5; 3, Lucas Newsom, 119-5; 4, Minh Ha, 108-3; 6, Josiah Howard, 102-11; 7, Damon Neal, 98-8; 8, Aidan Davison, 89-4; 11, Steven Degraff, 65-9; 15, Forest Pitkin, 57-7; 16, David Anderson, 56-9; 17, Owen Mailloux, 55-6; and 18, Nicholas Hicock, 52-9.
