BELFAST — The Lions proved the hosts with the most on Wednesday, May 26 in high school track and field.
Belfast earned a couple of team seconds, while another Waldo County program, namely, Penobscot Bay Island school Islesboro, also participated.
The Lions recorded a bundle of first places in individual and relay events, while Belfast and Islesboro student-athlete excelled in many areas of the competition.
The girls team scores were: Lincoln Academy of Newcastle 99, Belfast 96, Oceanside of Rockland 43 and Islesboro 13.
The boys team scores were: Lincoln Academy 146, Belfast 69, Islesboro 23 and Oceanside 9.
The Lion and Eagle girls individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 2, Halle Tarbox, Bel, 14.07; 4, Alanna Nichols, Bel, 14.31; 6, Emma Waldron, Bel, 14.65; 7, Jocelyn Valleau, Bel, 14.74; 15, Anna Zlotkowski, Isles,15.45; 16, Erin Robbins, Bel, 15.48; 17, Allison Friel, Bel, 15.54; 18, Robin Durkee, Isles, 15.83; 23, Emily Friel, Bel, 16.44; 2and 4, Kaylee Dodd, Bel, 16.68.
200 meters — 1, Halle Tarbox, Bel, 28.69; 4, Meara Mcvearry, Bel, 29.45; 8, Allison Friel, Bel, 32.13; 10, Maddie Deans, Bel, 32.61; 12, Erin Robbins, Bel, 32.80; and 13, Kaylee Dodd, Bel, 33.76.
400 meters — 2, Meara Mcvearry, Bel, 1:06.74; 5, Iris Carpenter, Bel, 1:08.56; 7, Jocelyn Valleau, Bel, 1:10.18; and 9, Alma Bewsher, Isles,1:15.48.
800 meters — 2, Kayla Wight, Bel, 2:49.59.
1,600 meters — 3, Juniper Fowler, Bel, 6:11.10.
100-meter hurdles — 1, Morgan Tolliver, Bel, 18.45; 3, Alanna Nichols, Bel, 20.62; 4, Allison Friel, Bel, 21.13; and 5, Robin Durkee, Isles, 21.67
300-meter hurdles — 1, Morgan Tolliver, Bel, 52.84
4x100-meter relay — 1, Belfast, 54.62.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Belfast, 4:34.92; and 3, Belfast, 5:05.10.
4x800-meter relay — 2, Belfast, 11:40.57.
High jump — 1, Allison Hooper, Bel, 4-2; and 3, Story Carlson, Bel, 4-0.
Long jump — 2, Iris Carpenter, Bel, 11-7.5; 3, Anna Zlotkowski, Isles, 11-3; 4, Estella Sprague, Bel, 11; 5, Rosie Brimley, Isles, 11; 7, Alma Bewsher, Isles, 10-10; 8, Kate Lemon, Bel, 10-6.5; 9, River Burns, Isles, 10-6.5; 10, Emily Friel, Bel, 9-10.5; 11, Tigerlilly Curtis, Bel, 9-10.5; 12, Story Carlson, Bel, 9-9; and 16, Grace Hayes, Bel, 7-8.5.
Triple jump — 3, Emma Waldron, Bel, 29-6; 6, Rosie Brimley, Isles, 26-2; 7, Anna Zlotkowski, Isles, 25-3.5; 8, Kate Lemon, Bel, 21-5; 9, Story Carlson, Bel, 20-9.5; and 10, River Burns, Isles, 20-6.5.
Shot put — 1, Allison Hooper, Bel, 25-0; and 3, McKenzie Black, Bel, 19-2.
Discus throw — 3, McKenzie Black, Bel, 42-1.
Javelin — 3, Anna Zlotkowski, Isles, 68-1; 4, Erin Robbins, Bel, 64-1; 5, Rosie Brimley, Isles,61-2; 7, Kate Lemon, Bel, 59-2; 11, River Burns, Isles, 47-11; and 16, McKenzie Black, Bel, 29-6.
1,600-meter racewalk — 1, Tigerlilly Curtis, Bel, 12:16.63; and 2, River Burns, Isles, 12:17.00.
The Lion and Eagle boys individual and relay results were:
100 meters — 3, Logan Burns, Isles, 12.54; 8, Aidan Davison, Bel, 13.28; 9, Miles Sagaas, Bel, 13.30; 10, Nathan Waldron, Isles, 13.38; 16, Luke Neve, Isles, 14.56; and 18, Theo Bluhm, Bel, 15.08.
200 meters — 3, Miles Sagaas, Bel, 27.25; 8, Luke Neve, Isles, 30.46; and 9, Theo Bluhm, Bel, 30.94.
400 meters — 1, Gabe Kelley, Bel, 55.04; 2, Tristan Hughes, Bel, 56.93; 9, Finnegan Calderwood, Isles, 1:01.30; and 14, Theo Bluhm, Bel, 1:09.24.
800 meters — 7, Finnegan Calderwood, Isles, 2:34.00; and 18, Louis Outerbridge, Isles, 2:54.98.
1,600 meters — 2, Will Robbins, Bel, 4:55.70; 7, Alden Leonard, Bel, 5:30.13; 8, Robert Conover, Isles, 5:33.59; and 14, Louis Outerbridge, Isles, 6:30.86.
3,200 meters — 3, Tristan Hughes, Bel, 12:25.33.
4x100-meter relay — 2, Belfast, 50.76; and 3, Islesboro, 51.56.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Belfast, 3:59.84.
4x800-meter relay — 1, Belfast, 10:06.12.
High jump — 1, Logan Burns, Isles, 5-2; 2, Alden Leonard, Bel, 5-2; 7, David Anderson, Bel, 4-8; and 11, Adam Tomalty, Bel, 4-6.
Long jump - 1, Logan Burns, Isles, 18-4; 7, Gabe Homes, Isles, 14-9.5; 10, Robert Conover, Isles, 14-5.5; 12, Nathan Waldron, Isles, 13-8; and 17, Sam Potter, Bel, 9-3.
Triple jump — 1, Logan Burns, Isles, 36-7; and 2, Alden Leonard, Bel, 31-2.
Shot put — 1, Josiah Howard, Bel, 36-8; 2, Damon Neal, Bel, 34-1; 10, Carlos Benitez, Bel, 28-3; 12, Minh Ha, Bel, 26-2; 13, Sam Kirkpatrick, Bel, 25-5; 16, Steven Degraff, Bel, 21-2; 17, Owen Mailloux, Bel, 20-2; and 18, Forest Pitkin, Bel, 15-11
Discus — 1, Josiah Howard, Bel, 110-7; 3, Gabe Kelley, Bel, 89-2; 8, Damon Neal, Bel, 77-6; 12, Minh Ha, Bel, 72-10; 15, Carlos Benitez, Bel, 60-9; 17, Steven Degraff, Bel, 53-8; 19, Sam Kirkpatrick, Bel, 45-5; 21, Owen Mailloux, Bel, 40-7; and 22, Forest Pitkin, Bel, 24-8.
Javelin — 1, Lucas Newsom, Bel, 122-1; 7, Jack Moore, Isles, 104-11; 8, Damon Neal, Bel, 103-5; 9, Aidan Davison, Bel, 101-4; 10, Josiah Howard, Bel, 99-3; 12, Nathan Waldron, Isles, 88; 13, Minh Ha, Bel, 86-4; 16, Carlos Benitez, Bel, 72-9; 18, Gabe Homes, Isles, 71-5; 22, Steven Degraff, Bel, 55-1; 23, Owen Mailloux, Bel, 54-4; 24, Sam Kirkpatrick, Bel, 54-2; and 26, Forest Pitkin, Bel, 50.
MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.