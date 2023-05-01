Small band of Vikings heads to Hancock County to compete May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Track Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — The Vikings invaded Downeast on Friday, April 28 as Searsport track-and-field athletes competed in an Ellsworth Eagle-hosted high school meet.The Vikings traveled with a handful of student-athletes.The girls team scores were: Central of East Corinth 159, Ellsworth 137, Sumner of Sullivan 75, Jonesport-Beals 44, Narraguagus of Harrington 9 and Searsport 3.The boys team scores were: Ellsworth 121, Sumner 63, Central 62, Narraguagus 21 and Searsport 4.The individual Viking girls results were:100 meters — 6, Christian Owens, 14.93.Long jump — 16, Christian Owens, 8-07.25.Discus — 8, Brianna Fairbrother, 48-0.Javelin — 5, Christian Owens, 64-5; 13, Brianna Fairbrother, 42-6; and 14, Selah Andrews, 33-5.The individual Viking boys results were:Pole vault — 2, Ian Conttrell, 7-6.Javelin — 15, Ian Conttrell, 70-7.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Track And Field High School Sports Searsport District High School Recommended for you Biz Briefs 3,000 DUCKS RACING TOWARD CAMDEN HARBOR! Amy Bowen Earns CPIA Designation Portland Office Welcomes Kali Pratt Six Business Spring Hop Coming! Vintage Accents “Mischievous Magpie” Is Live! More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers Spring Hop is Saturday!!! Opening at 10:30 today. Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea at Belfast United Methodist Church More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists