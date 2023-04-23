READFIELD — Belfast opened its 2023 high school track-and-field campaign in a meet on Friday afternoon, April 21 hosted by Maranacook, with Oceanside of Rockland, Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield, Morse of Bath, Kents Hill of Readfield, Monmouth Academy and Wiscasset/Boothbay Region.
The Lions secured first places in individual and relay events, and recorded other strong places, times, distances and heights.
The 4x-400-meter relay of Emma Watson, Morgan Tolliver, Juniper Fowler and Meara Mcvearry finished first, as did the 4x800-meter relay of Meara Mcvearry, Kayla Wright, Joceyln Valleau and Juniper Fowler.
For the Lion boys, Will Robbins was first at 1,600 meters and the 4x800-meter relay of Alden Leonard, Theo Bluhm, Tristan Hughes and Will Robbins finished first.
Video from the meet will appear later with this story. Click through photos above.
The girls team scores were: Maine Central Institute 186, Kents Hill 105, Maranacook 82, Belfast 81.5, Morse 80, Monmouth Academy 52 and Oceanside 30.5
The boys team scores were: Morse 151, Maine Central Institute 146, Kents Hill 68, Monmouth Academy 61, Belfast 57, Boothbay/Wiscasset 26, Maranacook 15 and Oceanside 12
The individual and relay results for Belfast girls were:
100 meters — 6, Halle Tarbox, 14.16; 12, Jocelyn Valleau, 14.98; 19, Allison Friel, 15.61; and 23, Emily Friel, 16.05.
200 meters — 3, Halle Tarbox, 29.02; 7, Meara Mcvearry, 29.54; 8, Emma Waldron, 30.25; and 11, Maddie Deans, 31.78.
400 meters — 2, Meara Mcvearry, 1:06.76; 5, Iris Carpenter, 1:08.92; and 6 Jocelyn Valleau, 1:09.02.
800 meters — 3, Kayla Wight, 2:46.30; and 13, Isabella Grey, 4:08.54.
1,600 meters — 2, Juniper Fowler, 6:09.23.
100-meter hurdles — 5, Morgan Tolliver, 19.19; and 8 Allison Friel, 20.90.
300-meter hurdles — 4, Morgan Tolliver, 55.47; and 7, Maddie Deans, 1:01.64.
4x100-meter relay — 5, Belfast (Allison Friel, Story Carlson, Halle Tarbox, Emma Waldron), 57.01.
4x400-meter relay — 1, Belfast (Emma Waldron, Morgan Tolliver, Juniper Fowler, Meara Mcvearry), 4:38.14.
4x800-meter relay — 1, Belfast (Meara Mcvearry, Kayla Wright, Joceylyn Valleau, Juniper Fowler), 11:57.54.
High jump — 5, Story Carlson, 4-4; and 7, Maddie Deans, 3-10.
Long jump — 3, Estella Sprague, 13-0; 7, Iris Carpenter, 12-2; 11, Emmeline New, 10-10; 14, Story Carlson, 10-4.5; and 17, Emily Friel, 9-9.
Triple jump — 4, Emma Waldron, 30-3.5; 7, Estella Sprague, 25-9; 8, Story Carlson, 22-8.5; 9, Emmeline New, 22-7; and 10, Kate Lemon, 21-7.
Shot put — 16, McKenzie Black, 16-9.5.
Discus — 16, McKenzie Black, 44-10.
Javelin — 13, Kate Lemon, 60-5; and 22, McKenzie Black, 31-9.
The individual and relay results for Belfast boys were:
100 meters — 13, Tristan Hughes, 13.12; 15, David Anderson, 13.39; 16, Miles Sagaas, 13.42; and 26, Theo Bluhm, 14.93.
200 meters — 12, Miles Sagaas, 27.62; and 18, Theo Bluhm, 31.65.
400 meters — 3, Tristan Hughes, 57.32; 11, Abbott Craig, 1:10.37.
1,600 meters — 1, Will Robbins, 5:00.73; and 6 Alden Leonard, 5:46.07.
3,200 meters — 2, Will Robbins, 12:03.48.
4x800-meter relay — 1, Belfast (Alden Leonard, Theo Bluhm, Tristan Hughes, Will Robbins), 10:44.53.
High jump — 4, Alden Leonard, 5-0; and 5, David Anderson, 4-10.
Long jump — 10, David Anderson, 14-7.
Triple jump — 7, Alden Leonard, 32-7.5.
Shot put — 6, Josiah Howard, 34-9.5; 7, Damon Neal, 34-3.5; 15, Minh Ha, 28-9; and 24, Steven Degraff, 21-3.5.
Discus — 3, Josiah Howard, 104-6; 6, Gabe Kelley, 91-1; 11, Damon Neal, 80-8; 18, Minh Ha, 65-9; and 27, Steven Degraff, 56-6.
Javelin — 6, Damon Neal, 104-0; 11, Josiah Howard, 93-5; 13, Minh Ha, 86-6; and 24, Steven Degraff, 67-7.