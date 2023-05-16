Viking trio track journey to Cameron Stadium May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Track Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BANGOR — A small contingent of Vikings again took to the road on Friday, May 12 to compete in a high school regular-season track-and-field meet at Cameron Stadium.Searsport took three student-athletes to the meet, hosted by Bangor High School.The girls team scores were: Bangor 357, Orono 131, Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln 20, Dexter 15, Penquis Valley of Milo 6 and Searsport no score.The boys team scores were: Bangor 250, Orono 221.5, Mattanawcook Academy 21, Dexter 20.5, Penquis Valley 9 and Searsport 1.The Viking girl result was:Javelin — 13, Selah Andrews, 49-3.The Viking boys results were:Pole vault — 6, Ian Cottrell, 8-6; and 11, Connor Courtney, 6-0.Javelin — 15, Ian Cottrell, 79-7.MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sport High School Track And Field Searsport District High School Recommended for you Biz Briefs Sail, Power, and Steam Museum Opens Registration for Free Youth Sailing Program First National Bank to host Camden Art Walk Reception and 25th Anniversary Celebration Used Equipment Update: Week Ending March Of May 13, 2023 BUY NOW & WIN… JUST A FEW DAYS LEFT! COUNTDOWN TO RACE DAY… BUY NOW! More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers Mothers Day sales continued! YOU COULD STILL WIN! 30% off Potpourri Heart Wreaths and Mirrors. Great gift ideas for Mom! COMMUNITY YARD SALE & SHREDDING — June 10th! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists