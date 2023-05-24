Track

BELFAST — Middle school track-and-field athletes from 11 institutions of higher learning, geographically from Wiscasset to Searsport, a distance of 60 miles, converged on Tuesday, May 23 for the Busline League championships at Belfast Area High School.

And after a handful of regular-season meets to prepare and an amazing performance in the championships, Camden-Rockport Middle School reigned supreme with team victories.

Middle school track and field: Boothbay Region Elementary School, Camden-Rockport Middle School, Great Salt Bay, Islesboro Central School, Jefferson Village School, Medomak Middle School, Oceanside Middle School, Saint George School, Searsport District Middle School, Troy Howard Middle School and Wiscasset Middle School at Belfast Area High School in Belfast, Maine on May 23.