Students and instructors who attended Tracy’s annual spring Karate Ju-Jitsu Tournament at Bucksport High School on April 29 include, front from left, McKenzie Palmer, Preston Parise, Mack Page and Shane Page; and back, Back sensei Amy Flewelling, Tyler Sheafe, Jaylynn Sheafe, sensei Kaylie Edgerly and sensei Kyle Edgerly.
Students and instructors who attended Tracy’s annual spring Karate Ju-Jitsu Tournament at Bucksport High School on April 29 include, front from left, McKenzie Palmer, Preston Parise, Mack Page and Shane Page; and back, Back sensei Amy Flewelling, Tyler Sheafe, Jaylynn Sheafe, sensei Kaylie Edgerly and sensei Kyle Edgerly.
Photo courtesy of Emily Edgerly
Kaylie Edgerly, 15, earned her black belt from the Maine Ketsugo and Karate Association on April 29. Edgerly has worked out at the Belfast Branch of Tracy's Karate for 10 years.
BELFAST —While one Tracy's Karate student earned a coveted and prestigious black belt, others from the organization experienced strong performances at the annual spring karate ju-jitsu tournament on Saturday, April 29 at Bucksport High School.
Kaylie Edgerly of Belfast, a home-schooled freshman, earned her black belt after working out at the Belfast Branch of Tracy's Karate for 10 years. She received her black belt from the Maine Ketsugo and Karate Association on April 29.
Interesting, she joins four siblings who also have advanced to black belt in previous years: sensei Kyle Edgerly (head instructor at the Belfast Branch of Tracy's Karate), sensei Matthew Edgerly (head instructor at the Bucksport Branch of Tracy's Karate), sensei Adam Edgerly and sensei Emily Edgerly.
A number of area students attended Tracy’s annual tourney in Bucksport. The competitors work out with instructor sensei Kyle Edgerly at the Belfast Branch of Tracy’s Karate on Wednesday nights at the Belfast Dance Studio.
Those students were sensei Amy Flewelling of Stockton Springs, who finished second in the 35-plus women's division; Tyler Sheafe of Belfast, second in the 35-plus men's division; Jaylynn Sheafe of Belfast, fifth for ages 11-13 brown/black belt; McKenzie Palmer of Stockton Springs, first for ages 7-8 white/yellow belt; Preston Parise of Northport, third for ages 7-8 white/yellow belt; Mack Page of Morrill, first for ages 7-8 white/yellow belt; and Shane Page of Morrill, fifth for ages 4-6 white/yellow belt.