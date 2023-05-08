Sports

BELFAST —While one Tracy's Karate student earned a coveted and prestigious black belt, others from the organization experienced strong performances at the annual spring karate ju-jitsu tournament on Saturday, April 29 at Bucksport High School.

Kaylie Edgerly of Belfast, a home-schooled freshman, earned her black belt after working out at the Belfast Branch of Tracy's Karate for 10 years. She received her black belt from the Maine Ketsugo and Karate Association on April 29.

