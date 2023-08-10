The start of the high school fall sports seasons are close at hand, with three teams in Waldo County set to begin their 2023 campaigns with new leaders.
Mount View of Thorndike has two new varsity coaches in Jenn Gunderman (field hockey) and Art "Burn" Farris (boys soccer), while Belfast has one new varsity coach in Jasmine Fowler (cross country).
The following is a summary of the new varsity coaches:
Mount View field hockey
A new era in Mustang field hockey is set to begin as Jenn Gunderman, who has offered guidance and coaching to field hockey players throughout Waldo County over the years, has been tabbed as the school’s new varsity coach.
Gunderman, who also has been an assistant coach on the Belfast track-and-field team for the past two years, replaces Gloria Hewett, who most recently coached the Mustangs for 15 years — 18 overall — and ends her career with more than 150 coaching victories.
“When I knew I was retiring I said, ‘If you’re interested, please apply,' ” said Hewett of Gunderman. “ 'I think you’d make a great coach.’ I give her all my blessings. She has a similar kind of attitude and hard work ethic with the kids. I think she’ll be a great coach for them.”
“Gloria has led that team for a long time. I’ve seen her lead that team and overcome a lot of challenges. Both my girls were guided by her and she was so supportive of them on and off the field. I think very highly of Gloria. So when she reached out and said she’s support my application and encouraged me to do so, I was honored.”
Gunderman graduated from Holy Name Central Catholic School in Worcester, Mass. In 1992 and played field hockey for that school, while she later graduated from Providence College in 1996 with a degree in public health.
She joined the Peace Corps after college and eventually made her way to the Pine Tree State. She has been in Waldo County the past 20 years.
“I love the game,” she said. “I love playing it and coaching it. It’s a powerful game and girls have to get on the field with a lot of confidence and strength. And to see that happen is really beautiful and I wanted that for my girls. As soon as they started playing, they really loved the game.”
Hewett coached two of Gunderman’s three children — Sophia and Jordan — whom she said were “both excellent players.”
Mount View graduated eight players from last year’s team and will be going through a bit of a youth movement, growing along with their first-year varsity coach.
Gunderman remains optimistic, “regardless of some challenges we may have.”
“We’re a Class C team, but we’re playing a lot of really tough Class B schools,” she said. “Lawrence, Belfast, Leavitt, those are incredibly strong teams. Also MCI [in Class C]. I want the team to set realistic goals for each game. I’ve been talking with the girls about what accomplishment and success looks like aside of winning a game. It’s important to win games, but how can we also measure other successes?”
The 49-year-old Gunderman, who resides in Belfast, began as a field hockey coach at the peewee level in Waldo County when her daughters played.
Then, Waldo County’s youth program was loaded with players with all elementary schools in the district having their own teams.
Her hope is to slowly build that feeder program.
“My girls walked into an incredibly strong feeder program that started in kindergarten,” Gunderman said. “Every elementary school in the [Regional School Unit] 3 school district had a full field hockey team. Then we’d come together with a travel team that would play schools outside RSU 3. My hope is to slowly build that back up. We have some interested parents that want to participate in that and that elementary feeder program is really dependent on parent volunteers.”
Mount View boys soccer
Mount View will have a new coach at the helm — but not to the program — as Art “Burn” Harris will guide the Mustangs this fall.
Farris replaces Jeremy Von Oesen, who guided the program four years. Von Oesen coached the Mustangs to a 45-6-2 record and to a Class C North regional title in 2019.
The 48-year-old Farris, who has been an assistant coach on the team the past six seasons, is a 1993 Belfast Area High School graduate and played soccer, basketball and outdoor track for the Lions. He also has been an assistant on the varsity boys basketball team six years.
“I’m excited,” Farris said. “We have a good program, so it was an easy decision to choose to coach the boys. We only have two seniors this year, so it’ll be fun for the next few years.”
This year’s team also has only two juniors and the rest freshmen and sophomores. But for this year’s team, youth does not equal inexperience.
“Our sophomore class, soccer is their sport," Farris said. "A lot of them started last year, so we’ll be good. And a couple good freshman coming.”
Farris attended Thomas College in Waterville two years and played soccer for the Terriers before joining the United States Army as a carpentry and masonry specialist. He currently works at Bank of America.
Belfast cross country
As she has with the school’s indoor and outdoor track-and-field programs, Jasmine Fowler of Morrill is set to complete the three-season trifecta as she has been tabbed as the Lions’ cross-country coach.
Fowler replaces longtime coach Joanne Nealey, who has coached the program for decades and also has been a co-coach on the indoor and outdoor track teams for roughly as long prior to this past year.
The 44-year-old Fowler is a 1997 graduate of Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in Northwood, N.H., where she was an integral part of the schools outdoor track team since its infancy and was a multiple-time state champion.
She graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2001 with a degree in family studies and is an early childhood educator. She also has coached the Troy Howard Middle School track-and-field team the past few years.