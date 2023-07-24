Sports

BELFAST — There were all creatures great and small — and plenty of two-legged humans to support them — in the second installment of the 2023 RunBelfast series, a 5-kilometer race/walk on Saturday morning, July 22, on the city's Rail Trail.

The new event was the Centers for Wildlife Studies "Run Wild!" 5K, a fundraising for the organization.

Scenes from the Centers for Wildlife Studies Run Wild! 5k road race in Belfast, Maine on July 22.

