BELFAST — There were all creatures great and small — and plenty of two-legged humans to support them — in the second installment of the 2023 RunBelfast series, a 5-kilometer race/walk on Saturday morning, July 22, on the city's Rail Trail.
The new event was the Centers for Wildlife Studies "Run Wild!" 5K, a fundraising for the organization.
And the first-place finisher was the person who won the first race in the annual series on the other end of the Belfast Rail Trail, namely, Shawn Rumery, 37, of Belfast.
Rumery outdistanced the 80-participant field in a time of 18:19, while Tony Patron, 37, of Thomas, Vt. was second at 19:06.
Brynne Robbins, 19, was the first female finisher, as she crossed the relatively-flat 3.1-mile course in 20:27, fourth overall.
A handful of participants made the morning trek dressed as animals, including a dog, cat/jaguar, butterfly and reptile. One runner even gave a shoutout to the former "Kilted Canter" by wearing a kilt.
The event attracted participants ages 13 to 69.
Amid overcast skies and bit of fog, runners, walkers, dogs on leaches and children in strollers made their way across the Belfast Rail Trail course on Saturday at the city's waterfront.
On Saturday, RunBelfast was back on its feet, sneakers laced and ready for the second of its five-event program for 2023 — with one notably exception.
While the series, which consists mostly of 3.1-mile runs, will not include the longstanding "Kilted Canter" 5-kilometer event, a new race, the "Run Wild!" 5K, was added and held on Saturday.
Races are scheduled early-June through late-October.
There was an option for runners to register for all the runs by signing up during the "Paces for PAWS" event in June.
As the running season continues, RunBelfast 2023 is the answer to satisfy the need to get outside and move the feet and feel the wind in the face.
The sixth season of RunBelfast offers five events, including four favorites and one new run.
The remaining races include:
• Belfast Rotary "Bug Run" 5K, Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30 a.m.
• Waldo County YMCA cross-country 5K, Saturday, Sept. 23, time to be determined (date may change).
• Lions "Ghostly Gallop" 5K, Saturday, Oct. 28, time to be determined.
"Paces for PAWS" and "Run Wild!" were on the Belfast Rail Trail: "Paces for PAWS" started at the depot at the far end of the trail, while "Run Wild!" had its start/finish on Front Street at Marshall Wharf. Both were fairly flat, out-and-back courses.
The Rotary "Bug Run" offers a fairly flat course that includes a few gentle hills, shaded neighborhoods, stretch along the waterfront, and the Armistice Foot Bridge across the Passagassawakeag River.
The Lions "Ghostly Gallop" will be staged at Belfast Area High School with a course that winds through scenic Belfast neighborhoods.
The "Bug Run" is the Saturday during Harbor Fest. And the YMCA run, while still being finalized, will use the cross-country trails behind Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.
Runners had the option to register for the RunBelfast series of runs.
There was a special sign-up sheet available during preregistration for the "Paces for PAWS" 5K for individuals who plan to participate in the five RunBelfast events.
By completing the sheet entries and paying a $100 fee, an individual was registered for the five runs and eligible for any run-related goodies.
Additional information and sign-ups are at the RunBelfast home page: runbelfast.org/.
The RunBelfast website states: Being active is a goal of RunBelfast. Hike in the woods, walk the Rail Trail, run the city streets. Stay safe, but stay active.
The first race in the series this year attracted 58 runners/walkers ages 7 to 65, as well as children in strollers and a handful of canines.
The individual results, with place, name, age, residence and time, from the "Run Wild!" 5K were: 1, Shawn Rumery, 37, Belfast, 18:19; 2, Tony Patron, 37, Thomas, Vt., 19:06; 3, Robert Bershinski, 43, 19:46; 4, Brynne Robbins, 19, 20:27; 5, Gordon Ross, 41, Longueuil, Quebec, 21:08; 6, Sean James, 46, Northport, 21:12; 7, Eugene Vann, 51, Oakwood, Calif., 21:26; 8, Caitlin May, 35, Belfast, 21:33; 9, Bill Bruichi, 40, Winterport, 21:37; 10, Tate Shibles, 32, 21:46; 11, Jack Hopkins, 46, 21:56; 12, Derrick Bates, 32, Liberty, 22:12; 13, Peter Heslam, 57, Belmont, 22:18; 14, Kevin Spigel, 45, Belfast, 22:25; 15, Mike Kaxmierczak, 21, 22:32; 16, Wes Smith, 39, Searsport, 22:34; 17, Kate Miles, 49, 22:38; 18, David Villano, 49, 23:13; 19, Oscar Doire, 13, Brooklyn, N.Y., 23:16; 20, Matthew Chatfield, 47, 23:17; 21, Dennis Halterman, 50, 23:19; 22, Will Field, 35, Belfast, 23:46; 23, Rudy Kelly, 76, Bernard, 24:07; 24, Dana Perry, 61, New Canaan, Conn., 24:09; 25, Adam Barnard, 59, 24:27; 26, Brianne Robertson, 30, 24:44; 27, Ibra Moustaphen, 29, 25:44; 28, Ethan Kindwall, 30, 25:49; 29, John Morrison, 62, Hope, 25:58; 30, Christopher Poiries, 49, 26:12; 31, Christine Pageant, 41, Swanville, 27:14; 32, Scott Woodruff, 54, 27:40; 33, Chris Doire, 47, Brooklyn, N.Y., 27:47; 34, Kate Seabury, 35, Brooklyn, N.Y., 28:02; 35, Colleen Ford, 29, 28:05; 36, Jim Kallarney, 48, 28:06; 37, Bob Ronan, 65, 28:10; 38, Kristin Beauchamp, 42, 28:53; 39, Katy Hunter, 41, 27:34; 40, Colleen Boyle, 69, 29:47; 41, Stephanie Wade, 54, 30:08; 42, Liela Banks, 34, Frankfort, 31:57; 43, Emma Seekins, 34, Northport, 31:59; 44, Kimberly Banks, 26, Augusta, 31:59; 45, Caitlin Gosk, 29, Orono, 32:19; 46, Paula Herron, 66, Merritt Island, Fla., 32:20; 47, Brandy Gebo, 44, 33:14; 48, Sadie Woodruff, 19, 33:44; 49, Ray Dollar, 66, 33:45; and 50, Brian Davis, 68, 33:53.
Also 51, Reade Brower, 66, 34:06; 52, Stephanie Doire, 48, Brooklyn, N.Y., 34:46; 53, Douglas Dalhorta, 30, Bangor, 34:47; 54, Steven Garhartt, 31, 34:48; 55, Pascal Francis-Meyer, 31, Orono, 34:49; 56, Emily Michaud, 26, 36:55; 57, Kristie Doan, 49, 36:56; 58, Joanne Getchell, 68, 37:05; 59, Name of runner unavailable, 55, 37:13; 60, Sadie Doire, 15, Brooklyn, N.Y., 38:22; 61, Diane Davis, 53, Randolph, 38:40; 62, Vanessa Kellas, 42, 40:59; 63, Keisha Evans, 36, 41:56; 64, Heather Marlow, 31, 41:56; 65, Christine Ladd, 49, 42:35; 66, Jade Aube, 46, 42:36; 67, Trina Wantman, 29, 42:44; 68, Zoe Colwell, 23, 42:47; 69, Page Claireborne, 60, Charlotte, N.C., 44:01; 70, Chris Vann, 50, Oakwood, Calif., 44:02; 71, Ann Boger, 43, Belfast, 45:54; 72, Erin Cott, 40, 45:55; 73, Antoine Mala’ab, 36, 46:59; 74, Jayden Doan, 22, 47:01; 75, Robert Sundstrom, 24, 49:07; 76, C.L. Folsom, 50, 49:08; 77, Sabrina Howell, 37, 56:03; 78, Ruth Jahn, 42, Hope, 56:08; 79, Chad Holbrook, 39, Hope, 58:24; and 80, Jessica Segers, 27, 1:01:00.